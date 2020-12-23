KEARNEY — In order to keep up with pending encryption requirements for regional radio systems, Kearney aldermen approved purchase of 25 new radios for the city's police department for $68,750 from Motorola.
“It’s for MARRS, which is the regional radio system and it’s under Mid-America Regional Council and the Kansas City Police Department. We are all in it, so we hear and talk to all departments. Our dispatcher is Clay County, and they have to encrypt also. They’ve started their (encryption) services,” said Police Chief Tom Carey to aldermen at their Monday, Dec. 21 meeting. “These radios are going to be required of us next year.”
Rather than wait until next year, Carey said the vendor is offering a deep discount of thousands of dollars per radio now so it makes sense to purchase the equipment now.
Aldermen approved the purchase. Radios will be provided to all officers including school resource and part-time officers and the police station.
