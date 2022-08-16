Two of the oldest and smallest military headstones in Kearney's Fairview Cemetery are those of relatives William and Stephen Eastin. Both served in the Spanish-American War. William served in the 5th Missouri Volunteer Infantry's Company M. Stephen served in the 4th Missouri Volunteer Infantry's Company C. The war was fought in 1898. Veterans buried in the cemetery have American flags places on their graves each year by the local VFW in honor of Memorial Day.
KEARNEY — Fairview Cemetery in Kearney is getting $108,000 for maintenance after a woman made the city cemetery a beneficiary in her trust.
Margaret Poe, who established the trust, died Feb. 22. The cemetery, located in the 500 block of North Grove Street, is maintained by the city. The cemetery dates back to the 1800s. Rules and regulations for the longstanding cemetery was created by the city in 1919. A search of those buried there, which includes Spanish-American War veterans, can be done on the city’s website.
“These funds will be invested and deposited into the Cemetery Fund for the perpetual care and maintenance of the cemetery. This is the largest cash donation ever made to the cemetery, and it’s an honor to receive such a gift from Mrs. Poe,” states a report from Kearney Mayor Randy Pogue.
