KEARNEY — City leaders in Kearney seek resident input on the city’s pitbull ban and proposed changes to the city’s parking restriction ordinance.
Parking ordinance
A public hearing that includes a chance for public comment on the parking ordinance will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at City Hall, 100 E. Washington St.
“The city’s current parking restriction ordinance has been in effect since 1984 and is proposed to be updated to alleviate traffic and public safety concerns,” states a city release.
Proposed changes include adding additional no-parking areas along Meadowbrook Drive, Greenfield Point, the south side of East 14 Street from Melissa Court to East 15th Street, the south side of East 15th Street from Clear Creek Drive west to the cul-de-sac, the west side of Clear Creek Drive from Southbrook Parkway to 19th Street, the east side of Clear Creek Drive from East 13th Terrace to Missouri Highway 92, the west side of Regency Drive and along Watson Drive.
If a city resident cannot attend the public hearing but wants to provide comment, they can email City Administrator Sheila Ernzen by Friday, Sept. 15, at sernzen@kearneymo.us. Their comments will be shared with city leaders at the hearing.
Pitbull ordinance
The city is also looking to keep the conversation going on it’s dangerous dog ordinance, which includes not allowing pitbulls inside city limits. While residents have spoken out against the dog breed ban under public comment at several past Board of Aldermen meetings, city leaders want to hear from more residents on the topic. To gather input, the city has partnered with Polco to create an online survey. It can be accessed at polco.us/n/res/profile/kearney-mo.
“In order to ensure that city officials are considering the responses from residents living inside Kearney city limits and to avoid fraud and ballot box stuffing, only answers from verified respondents will be presented to the Board of Aldermen,” states the city website about the survey. “To become a verified respondent and to respond to our survey, please set up a Polco account with your zip code and email. Polco will later prompt you to provide your full name and zip code in order to use this information to verify you.”
The survey is open through Oct. 12.
More information on city ordinances can be found on the city’s website at KearneyMO.us.
