LIBERTY — Now in its 10th year, Liberty’s Neighborhood Enhancement Grant Program continues to help residents reinvest in their own neighborhoods.
With $10,000 in the city’s budget, this matching program allows residents to identify priorities for their neighborhood and undertake enhancement project together, according to a city post.
Grant awards can range from $500 to $10,000, depending on the scope of the project and the number of grant proposals received.
To be eligible for a grant:
• The project must be a permanent neighborhood improvement that benefits the entire neighborhood and must be located in the city’s right of way. Examples of eligible projects include landscaping, planting street trees or installing signage for a subdivision or neighborhood watch.
• Project proposals must be approved by a vote of the neighborhood, homeowners’ association board or a majority vote of the residents present at a meeting for such purpose.
If a neighborhood would like to participate but is not yet organized, city staff is available to help coordinate an organizational meeting. Selected projects must be completed by Dec. 31.
Grant awards are competitive and selected by the Preservation and Development Commission, with commission members considering feasibility, need and potential impact to the neighborhood.
The deadline for submitting a grant application is 5 p.m. March 15. Grant awards will be announced in April. Find more details at www.libertymissouri.gov/1445/Neighborhoods.
