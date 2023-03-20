LIBERTY — Visitors walking into Liberty City Hall may occasionally see a bucket near on the floor near the council's chambers. In the past couple of years, leaks have started and are becoming more prevalent. The third floor is also difficult for temperature control.
Construction will begin in early April as the domed roof will be replaced with a structurally-supported flat roof with vertical glass.
In June 2022, the Liberty City Council approved a contract with JE Dunn for design and construction services to repair the City Hall atrium and staff have been working with the contractor to finalize the design and plans.
Late last year, the council voted on the design they liked best with the desire to maintain an exterior look that fits with the county courthouse.
Public Works Director Sherri McIntyre is leading the efforts.
“We have had leaking issues that have been ongoing,” she said. “It’s time for us to address this as well as aiding in reducing our heating and cooling costs.”
Those who need to do business at Liberty City Hall are encouraged to do that business online as construction gets underway. City Hall will, however, be open for municipal court.
“We are really encouraging the community to handle bill pay and other needs electronically,” McIntyre said. “If people do need to come to City Hall, there is a drop box on Missouri Street. We are asking residents to practice similar steps to what we were doing during COVID, which meant limiting people in here.”
City Hall would be loud with construction on some days, McIntyre said.
“There will be a scaffolding built for the second and third floors. I believe we are going to see workers tackling early morning shifts. I would bet during the summer heat, that will take place often. We will maintain operations as best we can," she said.
McIntyre estimates that the bulk of the work will be done by the end of 2023, with some interior work wrapping up in early 2024.
Due to the size of City Hall, a crane will be brought in. McIntyre said the crane will start being located on Missouri Street. There will be 15-minute parking spaces at City Hall that may be closed off due to the crane, she added.
“We are cognization of parking needs downtown,” she said. “We are going to try to minimize the number of spots we take up with construction needs.”
On Kansas Street, the crane may take up a few of the 30-minute parking spaces in front of the steps to City Hall.
“By this time in 2024, whatever construction pains that were felt will be a distant memory,” she said.
In addition to solving temperature control and water leak issues, this project will include constructing an ADA-compliant entryway from Kansas Street with an overhang; a new concrete entryway that will also mitigate pooling water; replacing steps from Kansas Street; and installing LED decorative lighting along the new roof line. Inside, the flooring on the second floor will also be replaced and better lighting added.
