LIBERTY — Visitors walking into Liberty City Hall may occasionally see a bucket near on the floor near the council's chambers. In the past couple of years, leaks have started and are becoming more prevalent. The third floor is also difficult for temperature control.

Construction will begin in early April as the domed roof will be replaced with a structurally-supported flat roof with vertical glass.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.