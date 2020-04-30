Liberty City Hall to open limited hours beginning May 4

LIBERTY — Beginning May 4, Liberty City Hall, 101 E. Kansas St., will be open to the public 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with limited staffing. Online processes that have been developed during the stay-at-home order will remain in place and is still the preferred method.
City parks and trails will remain open. Stocksdale Park, which includes a dog park, disc golf course and trails will reopen as will the pickleball court on Withers Road and the tennis courts and skate park at Bennett Park. However, if patrons do not follow the physical distancing guidelines, these amenities will be closed again, according to the city.
Currently, the animal shelter is open by appointment only.
The Liberty Community Center houses the Liberty Performing Arts Theatre space as well as the Liberty Senior Center. This building will remain closed. City playgrounds are also closed as are basketball and sand volleyball courts in the many parks in town.
Capitol Federal Sports Complex of Liberty also remains closed.
