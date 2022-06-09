LIBERTY — Liberty city leaders are considering upping the tax levy rate by 18 cents per $100 of assessed valuation after more more than a decade of keeping the city’s levy rate below the allowable ceiling.
Currently, the city levy rate taxpayers are subject to is nearly 80 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. That means a property owner with a house valued at $200,000 pays roughly $300 annually in city taxes. The proposed levy increase is to 98 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, meaning a property owner with a $200,000 residence would pay $360 in taxes if the rate is approved.
As required by law, the council will hold a public hearing on this issue Monday, June 13, in Liberty City Hall, 101 E. Kansas St. At the hearing, residents can express their thoughts on the proposed increase.
Councilmen held a study session on this issue with Director of Finance Vicki McClure last month. McClure said increased revenues are needed.
“The additional revenue would be around $1.2 million,” she explained. “We have challenges. This won’t fix the problem completely, but it will mitigate some of the concerns.”
Those concerns arose during the annual council retreat, where city leaders said their No. 1 priority is to add to the city’s coffers to help “beef up” salaries for first responders. A public safety sales tax is in place to help pay for first responders’ salaries, but city leaders say funds generated by the tax are not enough to help keep positions filled and salaries market competitive.
Fire Chief John Mills said the fire department is adding six firefighter/paramedics to help fully staff Station 3. An additional three are expected to be hired next year. Added staff are needed to fill current vacancies as well as keep up with increases in call volumes. Calls for emergency service responded to by the department were more than 5,600.
In 2023, the police department hopes to hire four new officers. City Councilman Mike Hagan, who sits on the budget committee, said current vacancies and the needs of a growing city requires additional staff.
“We are also looking at the union agreements to make sure we have market-competitive wages,” he said.
A levy increase, city leaders said, will also bolster parks revenues. Hagan said a need is there as during pandemic shutdowns, the fund balance for parks was depleted and no revenue from games or activities were coming in.
While a use tax has helped pay for with new projects in neighborhood parks, additional revenue is needed for upgrading equipment, Parks Director BJ Staab said.
If the levy rate is increased, it would be ratified in September, affecting this year’s tax bill.
