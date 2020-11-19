Liberty council seeks written comments

LIBERTY — The Liberty City Council welcomes comments from the community regarding a confederate statue in Fairview-New Hope Cementary. However, during the current increase in COVID-19 cases around the area, the plan, according to Janet Pittman, city deputy clerk, is to take public comments via email to limit the number of people in council chambers.
Community members have been attending council meetings regularly and speaking about the Confederate statue and monument at the cemetary for months.
“Our plan is to take the first 15 comments from both perspectives to either remove or retain the statue and monument received via email to PublicComment@libertymo.gov by noon on Monday, Nov. 23,” Pittman said. “The submissions must include the individual’s name and address. These will be read into the record, maintaining the time limit of up to one minute. All comments, both read or not, will be submitted to the council.”
