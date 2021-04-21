Liberty councilmember Rae Moore thanked for 5 years of service

LIBERTY — Liberty Council member Rae Moore took her final bow last week at the Liberty City Council during a council meeting. She served the Second Ward since May 2016 when Mayor Lyndell Brenton and the rest of the council appointed her to fill the remainder of her late husband’s term after Jeff Moore lost his battle with cancer.
After that appointment, Moore ran and won election in April 2017. She served one four-year term. Kelley Wrenn Pozel replaced Moore, who decided not to run for reelection this April.
During her time on the council, Moore was outspoken and supportive of public safety measures. She was part of the council team, stressing passage of the Public Safety Sales Tax in April 2017 and the Use Tax in April 2018. In the past few months, Moore has also spoken out about needs to keep public safety personnel wages up.
Moore supported infrastructure projects such as the $78 million wastewater treatment plant and the $26.2 million South Liberty Parkway second phase. She also served on the planning group for the animal shelter.
Mayor Lyndell Brenton said Moore, as a small business woman herself, keeps passion alive for other small businesses. He applauded her council service and thanked her for the fingerprints she left on a lot of accomplishments.
Councilman Greg Duncan, the other Second Ward councilman, said Moore had significant shoes to fill when her husband left a board vacancy, but she had confidence to step in.
“Rae and I kept each other informed, which further added to that trust,” he said. “It has been a good partnership.”
Councilman Harold Phillips said he appreciated the friendly banter from Moore and is grateful for the wisdom she offers.
“I knew Rae when she was at Cradles to Crayons in the Old Liberty Commons,” said Councilman Mike Hagan. “B&B was in the complex, too. I have always appreciated your preparedness and thoughtful comments.”
Councilman Jeff Watt said Moore brought a fun attitude to council.
“You have helped to make a difference,” he said.
Councilman Paul Jenness called Moore a person with a servant’s heart.
“She cares about small business, and I have always appreciated how you support the little guy,” he said.
For Councilman Kevin Graham, who went to school with Moore’s late husband, said he had so much respect for his late friend, but he appreciates Moore’s graciousness to serve.
“We are very lucky to have you in this role for these five years,” he said. “You are smart and stubborn. You have honored Jeff with your time on the council.”
Moore called her time on council a learning experience.
“It’s been an honor to serve with you guys,” she said. “I have enjoyed all of you. I still expect you to pick up the phone when I call. I remember when I was thinking about filling Jeff’s seat, my brothers had confidence in me before I had confidence in myself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.