Capt. Steve Epperson demonstrates the use of automated stretchers that aid in safely transporting patients in the new ambulances he helped design for the Liberty Fire Department. The city's third ambulance is now in service full time.
LIBERTY — The Liberty Fire Department began scheduling full-time staffing for its third ambulance Tuesday, Oct. 18. This ambulance will assist in response to the growing number of emergency medical service calls and a population that continues to expand, said Fire Chief John Mills.
EMS calls account for about 76% of the calls for service to the fire department. In 2018, the department responded to 4,567 total calls with 3,312 of those for EMS. By 2021, the total number of calls increased to 5,644, with 4,286 of those for EMS. This is a 23.6% increase in total call volume over four years and set a new record for the number of calls in a calendar year. Calls for 2022 are on track to surpass 2021’s record.
“Our goal is to provide high quality care in a timely manner,” said Mills. “With a third full-time ambulance we will be better equipped to respond to multiple calls at the same time with fewer delays in response time. This ambulance activation will also reduce our use of mutual aid from other jurisdictions.”
This third ambulance was previously cross-staffed with the ladder truck at Fire Station No. 1, which is located on Mississippi Street. It will be moved to Station No. 3, located on Lightburne Street, after an expansion to the station is completed in mid-2023, Mills said.
"Essentially we were dealing with apparatus that was half-staffed," he explained of the ambulance before the shift this week. "I believe this is a huge win for the citizens."
Mills also shared that the six staff members hired in March and mid-September will crew the ambulance. The department’s fourth ambulance is used to fill in when the other vehicles have required maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.