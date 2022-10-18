stock_libertyfireambulance

Capt. Steve Epperson demonstrates the use of automated stretchers that aid in safely transporting patients in the new ambulances he helped design for the Liberty Fire Department. The city's third ambulance is now in service full time. 

 File Photo

LIBERTY — The Liberty Fire Department began scheduling full-time staffing for its third ambulance Tuesday, Oct. 18. This ambulance will assist in response to the growing number of emergency medical service calls and a population that continues to expand, said Fire Chief John Mills.

EMS calls account for about 76% of the calls for service to the fire department. In 2018, the department responded to 4,567 total calls with 3,312 of those for EMS. By 2021, the total number of calls increased to 5,644, with 4,286 of those for EMS. This is a 23.6% increase in total call volume over four years and set a new record for the number of calls in a calendar year. Calls for 2022 are on track to surpass 2021’s record.

