LIBERTY — From Monday, Jan. 10 to Thursday, Jan. 13, the dispatchers for Liberty first responded stepped up and handled almost all of Gladstone’s 911 calls for police, fire and emergency medical service.
Captain Andy Hedrick, Liberty Police Department’s public information officer, said the double dispatching effort went “pretty well.”
“Sometimes dispatchers need five hands and more ears than the two they were born with when calls come in,” he said. “It’s the nature of emergency services. When Gladstone needed help, they asked for mutual aid.”
Gladstone, unfortunately, was hit with a temporary staffing shortage in their dispatch center due to illness.
Gladstone Police Chief Fred Farris said COVID-19 unfortunately went through the department's ranks, from detectives to patrol and eventually dispatchers.
“On Jan. 9, we had two healthy dispatchers, but we were wearing them out,” he explained. “With 911 being a metrowide concern through (Mid-America Regional Council), it really was as simple as throwing a switch to divert the bulk to Liberty with one dispatcher here.”
Farris said there was discussion about which Northland agency would help such as the county or North Kansas City, but Liberty stepped up.
“We are on the same computer-aided dispatch system known as Central Square,” Hedrick said. “Liberty, Gladstone and Excelsior Springs currently have this system.”
Gladstone and Liberty are roughly the same population size, which resulted in roughly the same amount of calls from Gladstone as there were from Liberty those four days.
“It was tough on our dispatchers, but Communications Supervisor Jerry Clark and his team stepped up for the assistance,” Hedrick said. “The positive here is that we support each other. It’s about being good neighbors. We often see mutual aid among the fire departments, but this again proved that we can work together. It was a new experience in this pandemic world.”
The actions also tested the ability to use the same CAD system as cities in Clay County look at co-locating dispatch services.
Farris said the efforts were a bit uncomfortable, but the communication efforts were substantial.
“We know we can do this,” he said. “We are fortunate to have this cooperative attitude among the metro squads. That cooperative attitude is not seen all over. On top of that, we know the systems work together.”
