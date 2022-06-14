LIBERTY — The Liberty City Council unanimously approved the appointment of James Martin as Liberty’s next police chief at its meeting on Monday, June 13.
Martin, who has more than 28 years of law enforcement experience, comes to Liberty from the Glenpool, Oklahoma Police Department, a suburb of Tulsa with a population of nearly 14,000. The Glenpool Police Department has 35 civilian staff and commissioned law enforcement officers and a $2.5 million annual budget.
“Liberty is blessed with a police department of officers, dispatchers and civilian personnel that are qualified, caring and selfless professionals,” Mayor Lyndell Brenton said. “We were looking for a police chief with progressive experience, new perspectives and the confidence to know he or she did not have all the answers."
The mayor said the city owes "a debt of gratitude" to outgoing Chief Jim Simpson.
"For his many years of outstanding service and (we) eagerly welcome incoming Chief Jim Martin to Liberty," Brenton said.
When Martin assumes the police chief role on July 27, he will focus on getting to know the members of the police department, city colleagues and elected officials as well as the Liberty community.
“Chief Martin brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this position,” said Liberty’s City Administrator Curt Wenson. “We believe he will be able to build on the positive culture and continue moving the Liberty Police Department forward as our community changes and law enforcement environment continues to evolve.”
Martin spent much of his career rising through the ranks of the Lawrence, Kansas Police Department, which he joined in 1997 as a police officer and progressed to the rank of captain. Over his 16-year career with the Lawrence Police Department, he served in many capacities.
Martin also spent five years as the undersheriff for Douglas County, Kansas, where he managed 70 civil staff and patrol officers and directed all aspects of the patrol, investigations, warrants, civil process, court security and Internal Affairs. He also developed and managed a $5.5 million budget and collaborated with the sheriff and county administrator to create and manage a $13.9 million financial plan.
In addition to his decades of experience in municipal and county law enforcement, Martin also served as a military police officer for the Unites States Marine Corps and the Kansas Army National Guard. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Kansas and is a member of a number of professional organizations.
Martin, was selected from a slate of applicants for the police chief role. The city’s multi-phased interview process included panels with city staff, elected officials, and representatives from the Fraternal Order of Police and Liberty Public School District. There were 16 applicants and eight were selected for the first interview. The top four were brought in for the final round.
Council members Paul Jenness and Kelley Wrenn Pozel sat on the interview panel. Pozel said it was an honor to help select the new police chief.
"Liberty is a highly desirable place to come to and we had quality candidates to select from," he said. "Chief Simpson left big shoes to fill."
Following the retirement of Simpson in July, Capt. Andy Hedrick will serve as acting chief until Martin is sworn in July 27.
More on this developing story will be published as details become available.
