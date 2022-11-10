South Liberty Parkway opens to traffic

The comprehensive plan being created in Liberty will look at how development will take place around the city including along roadways like South Liberty Parkway, seen here after it opened a couple of years ago.

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

LIBERTY — The city of Liberty will hold two meetings to explore growth citywide and offer the public a chance to learn more and provide input.

First up is the “Imagine Liberty 2032” parks master plan community open house. It start at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road.

