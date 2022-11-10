The comprehensive plan being created in Liberty will look at how development will take place around the city including along roadways like South Liberty Parkway, seen here after it opened a couple of years ago.
LIBERTY — The city of Liberty will hold two meetings to explore growth citywide and offer the public a chance to learn more and provide input.
First up is the “Imagine Liberty 2032” parks master plan community open house. It start at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road.
Parks Director BJ Staab said Landworks Studio, the company helping create the master plan, have held multiple pop-up events including during Liberty Fall Festival, as well as sending out and tabulating online surveys to gage public input so far.
“It’s fundamentally about knowing what our city wants,” Staab said. “We want to hear about the various amenities that citizens want. In turn, that helps us create that roadmap for staff and the parks board as well as the city council. The efforts mean we seek to give the community what they want.”
Landworks Studio will share the draft recommendations of the Imagine Liberty 2032 Parks & Recreation Master Plan. This event is an opportunity to revise any recommendations in the plan before it’s officially adopted and implemented for the next 10 years.
“We have heard concerns and needs such as more connectivity with trails and bike lanes,” Staab said. “There have been suggestions for more pickleball courts and more spray parks. There have been requests about more indoor space such as indoor walking tracks and room for indoor speed and agility classes or indoor soccer. We have heard about more health and wellness opportunities. This engagement allows us to know what the community wants so that we can look at funding down the road.”
“At its core, a comprehensive plan is a vision for the future of a community,” states the site.
The community is invited to a public open house for the plan starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas St.
Planning and Development Director Katherine Sharp wrote on the plan website, “... Part of creating a new and updated comprehensive plan, through this ‘Leading Liberty Forward’ process, is collecting input to identify what types of projects and developments the Liberty community wants to see in the future. Looking forward 10 to 25 years, we are excited to see what the future has in store for Liberty.”
In an interview with the Courier-Tribune, Sharp said she wants to use the plan as a tool for growth.
“At the night event, residents can look at the plan and give us feedback,” she said. “This will become a policy document. We just want to make sure everyone has a chance to share their passions, challenges and concerns with us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.