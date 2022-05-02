LIBERTY — The city of Liberty and Clay County will mark Preservation Month with a display celebrating town and county's milestones.
Missouri legislators established Clay County on Jan. 2, 1822 and Liberty was established July 1, 1822 as the seat of the County government. Liberty was later incorporated by the State of Missouri in 1829.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation celebrates Preservation Month every May to promote historic places and heritage tourism, and demonstrate the social and economic benefits of historic preservation. The 2022 Preservation Month theme is “People Saving Places.”
Along with that theme, the city will host a reception honoring some of the mayors in Liberty’s recent past and their contributions to the city. In the City Hall Atrium Art Gallery, an exhibit will be installed featuring words of wisdom from past mayors, a glimpse at Liberty and Clay County history, and some of the significant historic preservation projects that have been completed in recent years.
Starting at 5 p.m. Monday, May 9, there will be a reception at Liberty City Hall, 101 E. Kansas St. Remarks from Mayor Lyndell Brenton and other community leaders will begin at 5:30 p.m. After the reception, the Liberty City Council will hold a regular session meeting at 7 p.m. where Historic Liberty, Inc. will present three awards in recognition of significant contributions to historic preservation efforts in Liberty:
• Ken Personett for rehabilitation of 17 historic homes and commercial buildings in Liberty, including the Madison Miller House, home of Liberty’s first mayor, located at 124 N Gallatin;
• Chris Harris for his extensive research efforts and volunteerism, helping preserve Liberty's history; and
• Sam Fiore for the renovation of the Dougherty House located at 305 W. Kansas.
The gallery exhibit will be available for public viewing during regular city hall business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through the month of May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.