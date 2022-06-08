Liberty master parks planning kicks off June 14

LIBERTY — Liberty Parks is kicking off the Imagine Liberty 2032 Parks & Recreation Master Plan.
This plan will help shape Liberty's parks and recreation programs for the next decade or longer, and is pivotal in prioritizing limited resources in the manner the citizens identify as most desirable and needed, according to the city.
The first roundtable will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. June 14, at Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road.
For residents, this will be a chance to learn about this long-range program as well as share ideas. The project website can be found at imagineliberty2032.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.