Liberty mayor, 2 longtime councilmen step down

Councilmen Paul Jenness and Greg Duncan flank Liberty Mayor Lyndell Brenton as the three men received applause for their service to the city at the most recent city council meeting. Jenness and Duncan served 16 years as councilmen and Brenton served on council for 24 years with the last 10 as mayor.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — At the Liberty City Council meeting Monday, April 10, Mayor Lyndell Brenton presided over his last official meeting as mayor. Longtime and outgoing Councilmen Paul Jenness and Greg Duncan also served in their last meeting.

Lyndell Brenton

Mayor Pro Tem Kelley Wrenn Pozel reads the proclamation honoring Liberty Mayor Lyndell Brenton for his years of service to the city council. He has logged 24 years of service, 10 of those as mayor.

Outgoing Liberty Mayor Lyndell Brenton continues his comments of appreciation, this time for city staff and the public.
Liberty Councilman Paul Jenness listens to the proclamation about his 16 years of service to the city as councilman.

As part of his final remarks in city service, Councilman Paul Jenness honors his family and others as he prepares to step away from Liberty City Council after 16 years.
Liberty Councilman Greg Duncan shares his thoughts after his proclamation is read. He served 16 years on the city council.

