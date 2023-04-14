Liberty mayor, 2 longtime councilmen step down

LIBERTY — At the Liberty City Council meeting Monday, April 10, Mayor Lyndell Brenton presided over his last official meeting as mayor. Longtime and outgoing Councilmen Paul Jenness and Greg Duncan also served in their last meeting.
Lyndell Brenton
Brenton was first elected to city council in April 1997, representing the Third Ward, and in April 2013, was elected mayor. He served in that capacity for a decade. During his time on council and as mayor, he served as the founding member of and chair of budget committee, the body that oversees how taxpayer dollars are used.
During his mayoral tenure, Brenton led the way for public improvements including significant infrastructure projects such as Interstate 35 improvements, the second phase of South Liberty Parkway and construction of the wastewater treatment plant and the animal shelter.
“I have served five consecutive terms as mayor, the most in the 200-year history of the city,” Brenton said.
During his leadership, the council approved more than $1.7 billion in new industrial, commercial, residential, infrastructure and quality-of-life development projects, creating more than 7,000 jobs.
"Just recently, my wife (Roxann) and I celebrated our 46th wedding anniversary,” he said. “I have spent 24 years on city council, putting more than half of our married life to the service of the city.”
In addition to his wife, Brenton thanked his children and two grandsons, calling them his heaven-sent family.
“I owe you all a debt of gratitude,” he said.
Brenton also thanked his fellow city councilmen.
“There is collective wisdom that has provided effective leadership for the city,” he said. “You all have been travel companions on this journey. It’s a gift to be part of a high-performing council.”
Breton thanked city staff for their professionalism, especially as the face of the city government.
“I value the openness and trust that allows us to bring out the best in each other,” he said. “Lastly, I thank the Liberty citizens and partners that will help to grow the legacy of Liberty. The city is on the right track. There is fiscal stewardship and a citizenry that values what is being developed here.”
Brenton has also served as a member of the Liberty Meals on Wheels Board and the Corbin Theatre Board. During his tenure, he also issued 55 Eagle Scout letters of recognition and 181 proclamations recognizing various groups, events and special days for the city.
“This city has gone through a renaissance,” he said. “I hand it now to Greg Canuteson.”
New Mayor Greg Canuteson takes the oath of office for @LibertyMissouri Monday, April 10. pic.twitter.com/XAWY3HrQID— KellieHouxCT (@kelliehouxct) April 11, 2023
Paul Jenness
Jenness has served the city as one of the two councilmembers for the First Ward. He started in April 2007 and served in that role for 16 years. Early on, he served on the Liberty Parks & Rec. Advisory Committee and in 2009, the foundation established a scholarship program so that no child in Liberty would be turned away from participating in programs due to the inability to pay. In the last 14 years, more than $100,000 in scholarships have been awarded.
He was also a founding member of the budget committee in 2009. During his council service, Jenness helped see the expansion and improvements at Capitol Federal Sports Complex, investment in community parks and development of neighborhood enhancement grants.
“It’s been a wonderful 16 years to be elected four times to serve Ward One,” he said. “Many of these accomplishments are done by teamwork. I thank the city staff and acknowledge the high-performing council. Our best days are still ahead of us. We have had disagreements and there is nothing wrong with that. I hope that I have always been respectful. After all, that goes a long way in life. That’s how I got here.”
Jenness is being replaced on the council by Shelton Ponder, who was elected April 4.
Greg Duncan
Duncan has held one of the two Second Ward seats for 16 years. Prior to his council service, Duncan served on the parks board from 2003 to 2007, and during that time, the first expansion of the Liberty Community Center took place as well as did crafting the 2003 parks master plan.
Duncan is known as an arts advocate and has served on the Liberty Arts Foundation as well as been council liaison to Liberty Arts Commission, which brought in the rotating sculpture program in 2017.
Like Jenness and Brenton, Duncan helped approve projects that speak to the city’s growth and economic development such as the Liberty Triangle and Liberty Commons.
“I would say 16 years of doing anything is a long time and choosing to do something for 16 years and getting to keep doing it is a privilege,” he said. “It has been the utmost privilege to me.”
Duncan said thinking is a task that is best done with others.
“I will continue with the arts in town as well,” he said.
Duncan is being replaced on the council by Adam Travis, who was elected April 4.
Council appreciation
After the outgoing mayor and council gave their remarks, fellow councilmen offered words of appreciation for the three men. Councilman Gene Gentrup said he appreciated Duncan’s vibrancy, Jenness’ common sense and Brenton’s ability to listen and offer patience. Councilman Kelley Wrenn Pozel expressed similar sentiment about patience.
“This community, as a whole, is a lot better because of the three of you,” said Councilman Jeff Watt.
Councilman Mike Hagan appreciates Jenness’ respectful nature, even when opposing an idea.
“I will miss you on budget committee,” he said.
Councilman Harold Phillips said the service offered leaves Liberty in a better place than those many years ago.
Councilman Kevin Graham said the council will miss the 56 years of collective expertise the three men possess.
“I have been around a lot of public bodies, and I can say that the Liberty City Council knows how to get the work done,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.