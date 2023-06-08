LIBERTY — Liberty Mayor Greg Canuteson first served as mayor about a decade ago. He was elected again in April. During his time as mayor, he created several task forces to unite business and community leaders to look at a variety of issues in the city.
This term, Canuteson has created four task forces.
“The downtown task force is the chance to make our Liberty downtown the envy of the Kansas City area,” he said. “It’s not only about work, but entertainment and adding more of both. We do need new retail options.”
Canuteson is hoping the group will look at the need for parking, including a possible parking garage.
“We have Rob Jones from the Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. board,” he said. “The hope is that all these groups such as the task force, HDLI and the city will be rowing in the same direction.”
Canuteson said the task forces are designed to serve 12 weeks or less to help get discussions and visions going.
There will also be a community center task force. Canuteson said the existing community center worked when the city was smaller, but with the growth of the city as well as the surrounding Liberty School District, which brings in families, there’s not enough space.
“We have to look at matching this growth,” he said. “We need an event space or spaces, a field house …, people expect these sorts of amenities in a town the size of Liberty.”
All the task forces will be visiting various locations around the metropolitan area that might inspire them.
“We are going to see the groups taking trips to see what works,” he said.
Canuteson also created an arboretum task force.
“We lack some amenities and I don’t want to have to travel south to see them,” he said. “I want to have the best. I know we will need to start small and then increase in size over the decades. It’s a long-term project.”
Canuteson said he could see an arboretum used by the school district, Master Gardeners and the community.
“You could see a space for weddings where people enjoy being outdoors,” he said. “This task force started in June.”
The last is an economic development task force. Canuteson said he would like to see industrial spaces turned toward life and animal sciences.
“I could see research and tech facilities here,” he said. “That adds to the current state of competition in the area. We need advanced manufacturing and further development of a skilled manufacturing workforce.”
This task force will begin by July.
“The city of Liberty is in a great position to push and be the envy of the metro,” he said. “We must start and lay out that vision. I believe between my first run as mayor and now, there has been much accomplished. I see the future of the city and there’s more to do.”
