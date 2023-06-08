Greg Canuteson

Liberty mayor

 Greg Canuteson

LIBERTY — Liberty Mayor Greg Canuteson first served as mayor about a decade ago. He was elected again in April. During his time as mayor, he created several task forces to unite business and community leaders to look at a variety of issues in the city.

This term, Canuteson has created four task forces.

Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

