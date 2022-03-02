LIBERTY — Mayor Lyndell Brenton has reversed a decision he made in mid-February to not allow hearing of public comment during Liberty City Council meetings about cemetery Block 174, which includes a monument for Confederate soldiers in Fairview Cemetery.

Last month the mayor said residents could submit written comments and those would be entered into record and provided to councilmen, but that public comment would not be allowed at the podium during meetings. The decision to reverse that action came Monday, Feb. 28.

“While government can regulate the timeframe for hearing public comment, I have had conversations with residents and fellow council members about my decision. It is not my purpose to end public input. I don’t want to deny anyone’s First Amendment rights. However, receiving input, both negative and positive, I have to step back. I’m doing the best I can for the city,” said Brenton at Monday’s meeting.

Comments on Block 174 and whether to retain or remove the Confederate statue will now be allowed during public of “Other Business,” which occurs toward the end of council meetings.

“This will be time for equal opportunity,” Brenton said. “Please limit comments to 3 minutes or less. Be respectful of others. Don’t speak over others and also don’t cheer or jeer an opposing comment.”

During Monday’s meeting, the mayor and council listened to residents who spoke about freedom of speech. Gieselle Fest, who is leading the charge to keep the Confederate monument, called the action to limit public comment on the matter an attack, saying all government should be held accountable.

Dwayne Holtzclaw, who has documentation that his relatives are buried in Block 174, said if public comment is denied, he can’t defend his family’s grave.

“My comments are being censored,” he said.

Larry Yeatman said the city council and the mayor took their oaths of office and those include upholding the Constitution of the United States and Missouri.

“You can’t deny the freedom of speech,” he said. “You are also going against the Fifth Amendment, which denies a government from unlawfully seizing property. You are supposed to govern without prejudice.”

During the meeting, no update on legal proceedings regarding Block 174 were provided. The city is currently seeking revetment, taking legal ownership, of the property and awaiting a decision from the court. In December, the city council voted to pursue revestment.

City leaders opted to pursue revestment after extensive research of available records did not clearly show a line of inherited ownership of the plot, according to a city memo. The ownership has been a debated topic in recent months among city leaders and historical groups as some contend the land the statue sits on is a privately-owned cemetery plot while the overall cemetery is owned and operated by the city.

During the Other Business portion of Monday’s meeting, veterans spoke against removing the Confederate statue while other commenters said politics don’t belong in a cemetery.

