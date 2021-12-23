LIBERTY — Vicki McClure has been named the next director of Liberty’s finance department as approved by the Liberty City Council Dec. 20.
McClure will mark her 19th anniversary with the city Jan. 27. McClure was first hired as a cashier in the finance department in Liberty City Hall. She has been promoted five times during her tenure, most recently in 2014 to the position of assistant finance director.
When Finance Director Dan Estes started planning his retirement, McClure started working alongside him, learning more of the ends and outs of the department. She then served as interim director until her most recent appointment.
“The city of Liberty takes great pride in developing its employees and providing opportunities for personal and career growth, and Vicki is a testament to that investment,” said Liberty City Mayor Lyndell Brenton. “She has successfully taken increasingly more responsibility over her career with the city and has clearly demonstrated that she is the best person to permanently assume the finance director role. I could not see anyone else being as perfectly suited to take this position. When Dan retired, we didn’t miss a beat in this office. I foresee only more good things coming from the finance office.”
As director, McClure will oversee a department with 12 full-time employees and a $70 million overall annual operating city budget. She will oversee several divisions including: Accounts Payable, Cemetery Lot Sales, Property Taxes, Water and Sewer Utility Billing and AMI Information Line. She will also lend her expertise to the city council in making recommendations for how the city manages its debt financing, levies, tax revenues, budgets and more.
McClure holds a bachelor’s degree from MidAmerica Nazarene University and is a current member of the Government Finance Officers Association and the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.