LIBERTY — Due to forecasted inclement weather for Wednesday, the ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for City Park, 970 S. Highway 291, has been rescheduled to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
The parks staff is still encouraging those who attend the ribbon-cutting to wear their Halloween costumes as there will be still be a Halloween themed ribbon-cutting at 4:30 p.m. After that, guests will be invited to walk the perimeter trail around the playground and receive candy on the "trick or treat trail."
Parking at City Park is limited. In addition to the parking lot in front of the playground at the 291 entrance, additional parking is available by the baseball fields off of Olin Street.
The newly renovated City Park was designed with kids of all abilities in mind. The playground and sprayground are both wheelchair accessible and the playground includes several wheelchair accessible amenities as well as a swing bay, musical instruments, climbers and several slides.
This project was made possible thanks to voter approval of a 3/8-cent use tax in April 2018.
