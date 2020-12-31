LIBERTY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that 19 community water systems including Liberty were awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fluoridation is the adding of fluoride to drinking water to prevent tooth decay. The award recognizes communities that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2019.
“Water fluoridation is one of the best investments that a community can make in maintaining the oral health of its citizens. It is equally as effective in preventing cavities in children and adults,” stated Casey Hannan, director, CDC Division of Oral Health via a release. “Fluoridation is also highly cost effective. Studies continue to show that for every $1 a community invests in water fluoridation, $20 are saved in dental treatment costs.”
According to a release, community water fluoridation was recognized by the CDC as one of 10 public health achievements of the 20th century.
