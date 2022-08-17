Massive upscale Liberty development plan proposes residential, retail spaces

According to GaleHart Communities, the proposed Montage Liberty development would partly ring Liberty North High School.

 Submitted illustration

LIBERTY — In May of 2017, GaleHart Communities presented a proposed 1,055-acre mixed-use community bearing the name Aviara to the Liberty City Council. Fast-forward seven years and three months, and Dave Gale and Tom Hart, co-founders of GaleHart and leaders in the development, came back to the council to discuss the now-branded Montage Liberty. The development still surrounds Liberty North High School and is adjacent to Interstate 35.

As with the initial iteration of Aviara, the plan for Montage Liberty is to be constructed in phases. The project would require annexation of 381 acres that is currently county land, Hart said.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.