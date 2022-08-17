Massive upscale Liberty development plan proposes residential, retail spaces

LIBERTY — In May of 2017, GaleHart Communities presented a proposed 1,055-acre mixed-use community bearing the name Aviara to the Liberty City Council. Fast-forward seven years and three months, and Dave Gale and Tom Hart, co-founders of GaleHart and leaders in the development, came back to the council to discuss the now-branded Montage Liberty. The development still surrounds Liberty North High School and is adjacent to Interstate 35.
As with the initial iteration of Aviara, the plan for Montage Liberty is to be constructed in phases. The project would require annexation of 381 acres that is currently county land, Hart said.
“We have been in front of the council for around 10 years,” he said. “It’s a project we want to do right. There will be villages that look at single-family residential and community entities to restaurants and office space.”
What’s in the plan
Hart said plans include more than 170 acres of open space, 2.2 million square-feet of commercial space, 1,557 single-family residential spaces, 198 spaces for active adult, single-family residential, 976 apartments, 466 mixed-use residential units and 160 hotel rooms. The development team created 10 guiding principles for the plan. The principles include environmental enrichment and protection, a welcoming atmosphere, diversity and sustainability.
The developers’ massive proposal also includes a trail system, butterfly and zen gardens, pocket parks, sledding hill, fishing lakes, an amphitheater, arts center, demonstration farm and a stable.
Gale told the Liberty City Council Monday, Aug. 15, about their desire to create a place that inspires active living. He said the plan is to build soccer fields, which are needed for Liberty Parks and Recreation. The land also has space for an additional elementary school, he said.
Assistance developers seek
Hart said the development timeline would hinge on the city council approving a planned development flex, which allows developers to make some design changes without needing further city approval.
GaleHart also seeks the city’s tax-increment financing commission’s approval of a special reimbursement plan to the tune of roughly 19% of the $1.9 billion total build project value, or roughly $379 million, according to the proposal.
After the Liberty School Board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16, Superintendent Jeremy Tucker said GaleHart Communities co-founders have visited with district leaders for years.
“We are now looking at what the financing could mean for the district and are doing it quickly before the (city’s TIF) commission meeting,” Tucker said. The TIF commission is scheduled to meet Aug. 30.
If approved, the first phase of development is slated for groundbreaking March 1.
At the Monday city meeting, Councilmen Harold Phillips and Kevin Graham asked about traffic as the development plan includes a possible addition of 10,000 people when fully developed. They asked about the impact on Glenn Hendren Drive and Lightburne Street as well as 104th and 112th streets. Gale said there are plans for “traffic-calming” roundabouts and more signalization. A flyover is also possible over I-35.
“We have fallen in love with Liberty,” Gale said of his company’s desire to develop in the city. “Your downtown, historic preservation and saving trees is that competitive difference. There is a community fabric.”
