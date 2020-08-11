New city staffer 'thrives' in small town environment

SMITHVILLE — Residents may have noticed a new face seen wandering around Smithville at different community gatherings, special events or at the local parks office.
Commuting from Liberty, Brittanie Propes has been working for the city a couple of months now as its new recreation and marketing manager. Propes said she thrives in a small town environment.
“I feel like it is a perfect combination of both of my previous jobs,” Propes said. “My job history that I’ve had is on the recreation side as well as the marketing side. So having both of those in one world is really ideal.”
Propes graduated from Park University with a focus in communications and broadcasting. During her time there and extending after she graduated, Propes worked at the YMCA in North Kansas City. Then, Propes was hired as the Operations Manager for the Excelsior Springs Community Center, which she also helped open.
“So I was part of the team planning and preparing, and then opening and operating the community center there,” she said.
Before being hired in the role she fills now, Propes was able to build her communications skills doing social media and digital marketing for a marketing agency in Kansas City. Her various roles have combined to total about seven to 10 years of experience.
“I think that having a background in fitness and recreation has really prepared me to grow the current programs that the Smithville Parks and Recreation Department is offering, as well as expand on those programs,” Propes said. “I’m looking forward to starting more fitness and wellness programs in the community. I would like to offer classes for all ages and all abilities. Something that I’m working on right now is a partnership with a couple local exercise instructors.”
Propes said she would also like to start some community clubs and organize senior-based group exercise classes at the Senior Center when things with coronavirus are more contained.
“After spending my first few weeks in Smithville, I love how it’s such a close knit community,” Propes said. “Everyone really wants to collaborate on projects and everyone has the same vision. Everyone wants to make the community better and to be really progressive with program. … It feels like it is the whole community working towards the same goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.