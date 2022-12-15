cemeterynotice.jpg

These small notices have been placed in Liberty's cemeteries, giving notice to families and others that décor will be removed if it violates the city's established rules.

 Submitted Photo

LIBERTY — A recent series of laminated posts found in Liberty cemeteries has spurred consternation on the city of Liberty's Facebook page, in community Facebook groups and among a few residents in attendance at the Liberty City Council meeting Monday, Dec. 12.

The small laminated post reads, "The décor on this grave is out of compliance with cemetery regulations. Please check regulations to bring your décor back into compliance. Any items still out of compliance on March 15 will be removed by cemetery staff to prepare for the mowing season."

