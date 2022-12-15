LIBERTY — A recent series of laminated posts found in Liberty cemeteries has spurred consternation on the city of Liberty's Facebook page, in community Facebook groups and among a few residents in attendance at the Liberty City Council meeting Monday, Dec. 12.
The small laminated post reads, "The décor on this grave is out of compliance with cemetery regulations. Please check regulations to bring your décor back into compliance. Any items still out of compliance on March 15 will be removed by cemetery staff to prepare for the mowing season."
"If these rules were placed in 2014 then why are they just now 8 years later being enforced," questioned Megan pendleton on the city's Facebook page. "To use mowing as an excuse at this point is BS because (other then hitting stones and destroying grass/flowers) they have not had any issue. Plus, the first volunteer day is usually prior to the first mow so all the trash and stuff is already picked up for them."
"Horrible timing and not enough details on the notice. The first sentence says the décor is out of compliance, however, during these winter months they are permitted. I sure hope the city is not paying for all of the markers, printing and laminating for all of the notices. Horrible timing as families do their best to remember their loved ones during this season," wrote Aaron Untch.
The only member of the public who spoke on the issue during public comment, David Langston, said cemetery rules need to have some allowances.
"There's a child who was lost and the family is decorating the gravesite," he said. "These acts help service their grief. The city needs to show some compassion. One size doesn't fit all."
Mayor Lyndell Brenton said examining if policies need to be amended between now and March 15 could be possible. However, no date for review was given.
The city recently hired a cemetery sexton to oversee maintenance and management of the three city-owned cemeteries. A part of this position is to oversee upkeep of the cemeteries, including upholding rules and regulations, which were set in 2014.
The city also took to social media to respond to questions and concerns: "This is an advance notice that the décor on a grave will be out of compliance with the city's posted cemetery regulations once the mowing season starts in March. This is not an immediate notice to remove décor, and winter seasonal/ holiday décor is allowed and encouraged. The signs are placed now to give families three-plus months to see the notice and make a plan for their décor to be removed for the mowing season March 15 to Oct. 15."
Under current city cemetery rules, during spring, summer and early fall, grave decorations allowed are fresh cut flowers or small artificial bouquets. No glass is permitted. Any other décor left at a grave after March 15 will be removed and discarded. This includes shepherd's hooks, solar lights and small signs around a headstone.
According to the city, exceptions will be made for the weeks of Easter, Mother's Day, Memorial Day, and Father's Day when other decorations may be used for one week only. Any decoration the family wishes to keep must be picked up within seven days after each of the above holidays.
Red, white and blue veterans grave marker stakes are permitted year round if there is only stake per stone. The must be installed as close as possible to not impede trimming.
From Oct. 15 to March 15, other decorations may be used such as wreaths, blankets, artificial flowers or potted plants, but no fencing of any kind is permitted on internment lots.
"No planting of any kind is permitted on internment lots without contacting the cemetery sexton for written permission," states the city's Facebook page.
While some on social media questioned the city's rules and motives for posts now, others applauded the city taking action to do more to maintain the cemeteries.
"This is not a new position. My dad, Elby Edwards, took care of Fairview/New Hope for 40-plus years 'til he passed in '96. The cemetery has been ill maintained for so many years since he passed. I am glad to see the efforts being made to restore the stones and grounds," wrote Donna McLaughlin on the city's Facebook page post.
"When I’m dead, I hope people don’t put a bunch of stuff on my grave; it’s all litter eventually. They’re giving months of notice, idk why people are mad, its rules most cemeteries have," wrote Maria Goodwin.
