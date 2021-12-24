LIBERTY — The Surface Transportation Board is reviewing an application for Canadian Pacific to acquire Kansas City Southern rail operations and seeks Liberty public comment. This would bring additional train traffic through Liberty. There is a public comment period on this proposed action open through Jan. 3.
Liberty was notified the proposed acquisition, Surface Transportation Board Docket No. FD 36500, may bring an additional 14 trains on average through the city daily.
More information, including a map of the proposed merger and a link to submit comments, is available at CP-KCSMergerEIS.com.
