Public hearing on Smithville utility rate increase Oct. 19

SMITHVILLE — A public hearing with the Smithville Board of Aldermen will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, to allow the public an opportunity to discuss pending utility rate increases.
“In November 2018, Raftelis Financial Consultants, LLC presented a five-year plan for recommended water and sewer rate increases to pay for capital improvement upgrades to the city’s water and wastewater system. Previous changes to the utility rate structure and rate increases were effective June 2019, March 2020 and March 2021. The fourth set of proposed rate increases would be effective Nov. 1 for residential and commercial accounts,” states a city release. “Once approved, you will see this increase on your December 2021 utility bill.”
The proposed rate increases from the last effective increase in March are: 56 cents per month for a ¾-inch water meter service charge for a total of $11.77, $2.20 for water usage of 5,000 gallons for a total of $41.65, 2 cents for 53 cents total for the residential water sales tax, $1.46 for wastewater service charge for a total of $16.02 and $4.20 for wastewater usage of 5,000 gallons for a total of $33.40.
For more information on utility rates, call City Hall at 532-3897.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.