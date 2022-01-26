SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Board of Aldermen moved quickly on approving a new compensation plan for city employees this month. All employees will get at least a 3% pay increase this year, starting Sunday, Jan. 30. Employees may also receive additional merit pay increases in the spring.
Last year, aldermen hired McGrath Human Resources to look at the city’s current compensation plan as well as benefits in comparison to neighboring and comparable communities. Comparable organizations included Gladstone, Kearney, Liberty, Excelsior Springs, North Kansas City and the county. City leadership heard that report earlier this month. Mayor Damien Boley said the city is bringing its salaries in line with the rest of the Kansas City metro, especially Smithville police.
“We want to keep talent,” he said. “We have staff members will lots of institutional knowledge. We want to take care of our people. The decision to do the study is necessary as cities including Smithville have grown so fast. We have to keep a better eye on what the job market is doing.”
The report approved by aldermen reads, “For employees that are already within the proposed range, this implementation has built in a minimum increase to every employee of 3% to ensure that all employees receive a benefit from the study. With the addition of the 3% increases, the salary implementation cost comes to $151,239.94. Increasing salaries has impact on the benefits provided to the employee (FICA, LAGERS and Workers Compensation). The additional costs associated with these taxable benefits totals $30,305.78. The full cost of implementation totals $181,500.71. This is slightly higher than the amount indicated at the work session to reflect academy graduation of four police recruits, now officers.”
Malayna Halvorson Maes, senior consultant with McGrath Human Resources Group, provided the presentation.
“We have been working since last summer to guide the city in creating a new pay philosophy,” she said.
Job wages were evaluated on data points that looked at minimum, midpoint, maximum and incumbent salary. Maes said starting wages aligned with the market around 88% of the time, but once an employee gained tenure with the city, there was a decline.
Maes cautioned aldermen to improve wages as the city is in the Kansas City metro area, making the city in close proximity to larger scale private sector and public sector employers where people have more plentiful employment options.
Currently, the overall tenure average of Smithville employees is 8.75 years. The national average in the public sector is currently 6.5 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ report from September 2020. In Smithville, those aged 40 to 59 also have a high level of tenure and represent 33% of the workforce.
“You have a very seniored group of employees, but that institutional knowledge is getting ready to retire,” she explained. “Those under the age of 40 are a mobile generation. Because of this, the city should expect ongoing steady turnover simply due to retirements over the next decade and beyond. When these employees leave the city, the average tenure of the organization is likely going to decrease as their tenure is boosting the current average tenure. As a result, all employers, including the city of Smithville, will need to ensure its wages and benefit package is as competitive as financially possible in order to help mitigate turnover and facilitate recruitment success.”
