SMITHVILLE — At the Smithville Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday, June 20, aldermen approved the first reading for bills related to the 110 Smithville plan, a development plan seeking tax increment financing for the former Spelman Hospital property. Only Second Ward Alderman Ronald Russell voted against the first readings.
The plan includes demolition of the old hospital building, which sits at West Main and Mill streets and construction of 85 apartments and a first-floor anchor tenant, most likely a restaurant. The proposed complex would be four stories totaling about 57,650 rentable square-feet with 7,800 commercial/retail rentable square-feet on the first floor.
The first bill related to the plan considered by aldermen is designed to establish the redevelopment area as blighted, designating 110 Smithville, LLC as the developer of record and authorizing the city to enter into a TIF redevelopment agreement. The second bill is an ordinance to approve the redevelopment project and activate the collection of TIF revenues.
Plan details
City leaders have been in talks with the development group, planning and zoning and hearing from residents on the project for months. Those discussions have helped shaped the proposed TIF plan, which has capped the amount of reimbursable project costs in the amount of $1.1 million. The bulk of the costs, $930,000, is for site work and infrastructure.
“We have vetted the process and had meetings with other taxing jurisdictions,” Alderman Dan Hartman said. “We’ve paid attention to all the letters and emails sent to us.”
City Administrator Cynthia Wagner said the TIF, if approved, would be capped at 20 years.
Mayor Damien Boley said the board has met with six developers in the past and no one wanted to touch the site before local developer Eric Craig and his partners Drew Hood, Adam Tholen and Carols Lepe at Pulse Development Group presented a preliminary plan request to the city’s TIF commission this spring.
Developer shares vision
Craig has been working on the project for more than three years after he purchased the derelict hospital building and the old house next door.
“We are trying to provide a big missing piece,” Craig told the Courier-Tribune about his plan before Tuesday's meeting. “This is interim housing for people of all demographics."
Craig, who has been in Smithville for 22 years, mentioned his relationship with the Smithville School District.
“For us, 98% of our clients come to the city because of the school district,” he said. “We have teachers and employees reach out to us, seeking rentals. The district is drawing wonderful teachers and many of them are younger and fresh out of school. They want to be part of the community, but there is a lack of housing. Houses here are in the $330,000 range. It’s frustrating for teachers to find housing.”
Craig told the Courier-Tribune his staff recommend apartments on Barry Road so local teachers can stay north of the Missouri River.
“I’m invested in downtown Smithville,” he said. “I believe that improvements such as this will spark even more growth. I don’t want to see the area fall apart. We have the commercial component with a well-established restaurant as well as room for three more commercial spaces on the first floor. I hopefully will see retail and small service there.”
Parking is another big discussion on the plan, Craig said. On-site, there are 92 parking spaces. He plans to purchase two other lots, one behind the Smithville Senior Center, and another adjacent to the Hixson-Klein Funeral Home to add to parking.
“We will also meet the requirements for handicapped parking spaces,” he said. “During the city’s special events, empty spaces can be used by the community. My business is here, too. I have employees and clients that need accessibility, too.”
Craig said he is aiming to have the old hospital demolished by the end of August. Construction, including plumbing and foundation work, could take place before it gets cold this year.
“We understand the need to mitigate the asbestos and the other hazards in the old hospital,” he said.
What residents say
During a brief public comment session of the Tuesday meeting, a handful of citizens spoke about the plan. Deborah Garrison spoke against the TIF proposal.
“Smithville is going to turn into little Kansas City,” she said.
Carol Dawkins, who has been requesting the TIF be sent back to the TIF Commission for further review, presented another 71 signatures from residents who don’t want the TIF. She along with a handful of others opposed to the plan have been protesting the plan in front of City Hall in recent weeks and have been seeking resident signatures against it. They previously submitted around 60 signatures.
Ali McClain, another outspoken opponent, said the TIF will hurt schools.
“Have you given up on public schools?” she questioned aldermen. “TIFs are corporate slush funds.”
Scott Haggerty, former school board member, said the TIF being used to remove the blighted building is appropriate, but he doesn’t want his tax dollars to go toward any other aspect of the plan.
Alicia Neth and Deb Dotson both spoke in favor of the TIF. Neth said she looks forward to new foot traffic while Dotson believes new residents that come with development will add to the vibrancy of the community.
Aldermen will consider a second reading of the bills and ultimate approval of them July 18.
