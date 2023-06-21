Smithville Board of Aldermen discuss downtown TIF

The Smithville Board of Aldermen met Tuesday, June 20, to discuss the TIF plan for West Main and Mill streets. Several residents in attendance spoke against the plan while a couple spoke in favor. Aldermen approved a first reading of the plan and will consider final approval in July.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

SMITHVILLE — At the Smithville Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday, June 20, aldermen approved the first reading for bills related to the 110 Smithville plan, a development plan seeking tax increment financing for the former Spelman Hospital property. Only Second Ward Alderman Ronald Russell voted against the first readings.

The plan includes demolition of the old hospital building, which sits at West Main and Mill streets and construction of 85 apartments and a first-floor anchor tenant, most likely a restaurant. The proposed complex would be four stories totaling about 57,650 rentable square-feet with 7,800 commercial/retail rentable square-feet on the first floor.

Developer Eric Craig shares a rendering of the development plan at West Main and Mill streets that includes construction of 85 apartments and a first-floor anchor tenant, most likely a restaurant.
Developer Eric Craig stands in front of the old Spelman Hospital building, which will hopefully be demolished in late August.

