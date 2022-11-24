Megan's Paws

Megan’s Paws and Claws is a no-kill animal shelter run by the city of Smithville and was built with community support. The city is currently looking at options for expanded animal control.

 File Photo

SMITHVILLE — As the city of Smithville continues to grow, city leaders said more space is needed for services. City Administrator Cynthia Wagner said the discussion to expand the water treatment plant, which is being projected for the mid- to late 2020s, has also spurred discussion about the need for expanded city animal control.

In September, staff recommended, and the aldermen directed, a request for qualifications for animal care and housing services to meet the requirements of the city’s animal control. The board has also asked staff to explore other methods for enforcing animal control ordinances.

