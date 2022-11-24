SMITHVILLE — As the city of Smithville continues to grow, city leaders said more space is needed for services. City Administrator Cynthia Wagner said the discussion to expand the water treatment plant, which is being projected for the mid- to late 2020s, has also spurred discussion about the need for expanded city animal control.
In September, staff recommended, and the aldermen directed, a request for qualifications for animal care and housing services to meet the requirements of the city’s animal control. The board has also asked staff to explore other methods for enforcing animal control ordinances.
“We are working on plans to develop cost estimates for inclusion of a pound facility in a new police facility, and review of costs and logistics related to a full-time staff person to address animal control is ongoing,” Wagner said. “We also need to look at the job description of this animal control officer.”
Wagner told the aldermen at a recent board meeting that staff has worked with the Friends of Megan’s Paws and Claws to express what they want. Megan’s Paws and Claws is the current animal control facility.
“We have to look at what level of service we want,” she said.
Elements of a potential agreement with a provider would include observation and care of dogs collected in the city limits for running at large or vicious dogs. It is anticipated that care services offered would include medical assessment, care and observation, including behavioral observation to determine suitability for adoption, according to a city memorandum.
First Ward Alderman Dan Hartman said he wants to see what local clinics’ services might provide including boarding facilities. Additional discussion of this issue is anticipated in February.
