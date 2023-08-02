The 110 Smithville plan deals with the demolition of the old Spelman Hospital building, which sits at West Main and Mill streets and construction of 85 apartments and a first-floor anchor tenant, most likely a restaurant, on the site. The old building currently has trees growing in the middle of the former hospital.
Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune
Local developer Eric Craig, second from the left, and his partners at Pulse Development Group and their attorneys sit and wait for the final vote of the Smithville Board of Aldermen.
SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Board of Aldermen voted 5 to 1 in favor of the 110 Smithville TIF Redevelopment Agreement as well as the redevelopment project’s steps to activate the collection of the TIF revenues within the project.
Ward 2 Alderman Ron Russell voted against the second readings. He explained after the Aug. 1 meeting that he could not support the plan as there is not sufficient parking for the project. He is also worried that the TIF will cut into school funding for the Smithville School District.
“This will have a huge impact on the district,” he said.
The 110 Smithville plan deals with the demolition of the old Spelman Hospital building, which sits at West Main and Mill streets and construction of 85 apartments and a first-floor anchor tenant, most likely a restaurant, on the site. The proposed complex would be four stories totaling about 57,650 rentable square-feet with 7,800 commercial/retail rentable square-feet on the first floor.
Local developer Eric Craig and his partners Drew Hood, Adam Tholen and Carols Lepe at Pulse Development Group presented the TIF plan request to the city’s TIF commission this spring. The commission voted 9 to 2 in favor of the plan.
Due to concerns from the community and the Smithville School District, the aldermen, city staff and Megan Miller, economic development counsel with Gilmore & Bell negotiated terms.
Following approval by the TIF Commission, the Board of Aldermen directed staff to continue to negotiate changes to the plan to address comments and concerns of the TIF Commission and the public, said Cynthia Wagner, city administrator.
“The redevelopment agreement is capped at $1,115,031,” Miller said. “The capped interest rate is set at 8.25% but that will be reset annually as interest rates fluctuate.”
The plan has also shortened the proposed maximum TIF term to 20 years.
“The TIF could be paid off earlier as well,” Miller said.
Miller and the city staff will also oversee making sure reimbursement funds are allocated to the developers properly.
The other plan stipulation is a three-year timeframe to see “substantial completion” as provided in the agreement. Miller said the date of the approval of the project ordinance, the developer shall lose the right to reimbursement from TIF revenues generated by the redevelopment area.
“That means these three years start from tonight (Aug. 1),” Miller explained. “Obviously there are things that could slow development. The pandemic was a perfect example that slowed construction.”
A handful of community members spoke at the meeting, both in favor and opposition of the TIF.
Pat Luce said the old Spelman Hospital was a marvel in its heyday in the 1930s, but the building has outlived its usefulness and now it’s time to move forward.
“This project will benefit the community,” she said. “I support the TIF. These are steps of a forward-thinking community.”
Deb Dotson also spoke in favor of the project, extolling the ability for these new residents to live, work and play downtown.
Conversely, Smithville Superintendent Mark Maus and Board President Jeff Bloemker spoke against the project.
“The 110 Smithville project goes against the established policies set by the city and the district, especially the use of TIF for residential development and mixed use,” Maus said. “The district is funded 60% by property taxes and the state has kept support flat over the past few years. This plan defers taxes that would benefit all taxing jurisdictions.”
Bloemker said residential TIFs add a burden to the district as well as possible students to the district rolls.
“As this is going to a vote, I look to each of you and hope that you believe that this project is capped at the $1.115 million when you vote,” Bloemker said, looking at the aldermen.
Members of a small vocal group, which has protested several times in front of Smithville City Hall, again spoke. Carol Dawkins has been collecting signatures from residents who don’t want the TIF. She turned in around 100 signatures. Ali McClain and her husband Jim McClain also spoke against the TIF.
“Vote down the TIF and put the people before the money,” Ali said. “Do what is right for the public schools. Is this the legacy you leave Smithville with?”
