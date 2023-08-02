SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Board of Aldermen voted 5 to 1 in favor of the 110 Smithville TIF Redevelopment Agreement as well as the redevelopment project’s steps to activate the collection of the TIF revenues within the project.

Ward 2 Alderman Ron Russell voted against the second readings. He explained after the Aug. 1 meeting that he could not support the plan as there is not sufficient parking for the project. He is also worried that the TIF will cut into school funding for the Smithville School District.

Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.