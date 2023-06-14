Smithville board starts discussion on future ballot issues

Smithville voters may get a chance to vote on several tax and bond issues in the next two years.

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Board of Aldermen have been active in looking at the city’s budget as well as current and future needs. As a result, three potential ballot initiatives have been identified that may be put before voters in coming elections.

City staff and aldermen listened to a facilities need assessment in 2021 and for the last several years, public safety has been listed as a priority. During this year’s state legislative session, Senate Bill 186 was passed in the General Assembly and awaits Gov. Mike Parson’s signature. The bill would allow the city to place a half-cent public safety sales tax on the ballot.

