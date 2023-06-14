SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Board of Aldermen have been active in looking at the city’s budget as well as current and future needs. As a result, three potential ballot initiatives have been identified that may be put before voters in coming elections.
City staff and aldermen listened to a facilities need assessment in 2021 and for the last several years, public safety has been listed as a priority. During this year’s state legislative session, Senate Bill 186 was passed in the General Assembly and awaits Gov. Mike Parson’s signature. The bill would allow the city to place a half-cent public safety sales tax on the ballot.
Smithville City Administrator Cynthia Wagner explained that a half-cent sales tax would generate about $700,000 in revenues annually for the city if passed. Funds would be used to hire two police officers, implement an animal control program, help pay vehicle leasing costs for the police department fleet and for police equipment upgrades and replacements.
“This would be upgrades such as Tasers and their ballistic vests,” she said.
As SB 186 doesn’t require a sunset deadline, there would be no sunset imposed by the city, Wagner said, if the bill is signed into law and allowed to be put before voters and then approved by those voters in a future election.
Certification for the election would need to take place Aug. 28 so ballot language can go to the Clay County Election Board Aug. 29. This would then go in front of voters Nov. 7.
“As our city grows, the police force needs to grow,” said Alderman Dan Hartman. “It doesn’t alleviate all the needs, but a sales tax is not just carried by our residents, but by all those who visit Smithville.”
Facility needs, city leaders say, can be addressed via general obligation bonds, which require voter approval to issue. The city’s current debt capacity is $23.7 million. If put before and approved by voters, this capacity and related bond issuance could pay for a co-located police and animal control facility estimated to cost $19 million as well as $3.5 million for facility updates so public works and parks operations could have separate operations facilities. Another $500,000 could be used for needed updates to City Hall, according to city leader-identified needs.
To repay the bond debt, voters would also need to approve a tax levy increase. Wagner said current estimates for a levy to support the bond issue would be 55 to 60 cents per $100 assessed valuation. Aldermen would have to approve ballot language by January 2024 to go before voters in the April 2024 election.
City leaders are also looking at a possible quarter-cent sales tax on the April 2024 ballot to fund street overlays and sidewalk improvements. More details on these efforts will be published they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.