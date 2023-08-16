Smithville fire district station No. 3

Smithville fire district Station No. 3, located at 18135 Collins Road, is now staffed after the community supported a 35-cent tax levy increase on the November 2020 ballot. 

SMITHVILLE — Fire Station No. 3, located at 18315 Collins Road near Smithville in Paradise, opened for Smithville Area Fire Protection District Friday, Aug. 11, staffed with a crew.

The station was built with bond funds issued after voters approved a tax measure years ago. The building was completed in May 2017, but sat unoccupied after tax levy increases to staff the station were put to voters and failed at the ballot box. It took until November 2020 to see the 35-cent levy increase needed to build revenues to staff the station pass.

