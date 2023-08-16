SMITHVILLE — Fire Station No. 3, located at 18315 Collins Road near Smithville in Paradise, opened for Smithville Area Fire Protection District Friday, Aug. 11, staffed with a crew.
The station was built with bond funds issued after voters approved a tax measure years ago. The building was completed in May 2017, but sat unoccupied after tax levy increases to staff the station were put to voters and failed at the ballot box. It took until November 2020 to see the 35-cent levy increase needed to build revenues to staff the station pass.
“It’s been a longstanding issue,” Fire Chief Dave Cline said. “We had the bond money to build, but we didn’t have the levy increase necessary to staff. I believe we had at least five attempts on the levy issue.”
Funds weren’t collected until the 2021 property taxes schedule, with the additional tax revenue flowing to district coffers in 2022.
“Then COVID slowed the market and construction,” the chief said. “It definitely took longer than we had all hoped.”
Other hurdles have included professional development, hiring and moving personnel around the stations and buying supplies and equipment.
Cline said defining the needs and educating the public provided the necessary push to see the levy eventually pass. He called the opening monumental and said he is appreciative of the community’s support in voting for the levy.
The first crew staffing Station No. 3 is Capt. Justin Hollaman and firefighter-EMTs Seth Velasquez, Jacob Salter and Tyler Brewer. Eventually, there will be three to four firefighters per shift.
“During this process, we also had to hire staff and there is some training that is still underway,” Cline said. “The staff members are going through the training to be qualified drivers.”
With the new station staffed, Cline believes there will be a 50% reduction in response times.
“If our crews are coming from Station 2, it can be 18 minutes to reach the Station 3 coverage area,” Cline explained of response time issues prior to the new station’s opening. “The lake is the biggest obstacle.”
Station 3’s boundaries are Missouri Highway C on the east, the county line at the northern border, 180th Street to the south and almost to Missouri Highway B to the west, Cline explained. The station also covers almost all the land around Smithville Lake, including the campgrounds and marinas.
“Station 3 will be a way to get resources to the northeast portion of our district,” he said.
Currently, the station is equipped with a pumper truck, tanker, brush truck and a boat.
“These tools and staff can be used elsewhere in the district and vice versa as needs arise,” Cline said. “I’m glad to see the station open to reach those campgrounds such as Crow’s Creek at Smithville Lake. Now it’s just up the road.”
