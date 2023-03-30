Smithville mayor discusses possibility of community center

Smithville Mayor Damien Boley praised the private/public partnership already in place that established a splash park and playground in Diamond Crest Park. He cited the partnership as an example of how the city can bring more amenities to the city without a physical community center.

 Submitted Photo

SMITHVILLE — Mayor Damien Boley recently sat with the Courier-Tribune staff in Smithville to discuss what sort of future a possible community center has in Smithville.

“Smithville is geographically long so if we built a community center on the south end, it would be 15 miles from nearly half the population and close to others; the same if we build on the north. The center of town does not have any large open tracks of land so why not look at a multisite community center,” he said.

Damien Boley

Interest in classes, especially fitness classes, is growing at Smithville Senior Center, says Mayor Damien Boley. Boley praised the senior center for expanding offerings and seeing more rentals with the new agreement that allows for the space to be rented more than one day a week as it was in the past.

