Smithville mayor discusses possibility of community center

Smithville Mayor Damien Boley praised the private/public partnership already in place that established a splash park and playground in Diamond Crest Park. He cited the partnership as an example of how the city can bring more amenities to the city without a physical community center.
Interest in classes, especially fitness classes, is growing at Smithville Senior Center, says Mayor Damien Boley. Boley praised the senior center for expanding offerings and seeing more rentals with the new agreement that allows for the space to be rented more than one day a week as it was in the past.
SMITHVILLE — Mayor Damien Boley recently sat with the Courier-Tribune staff in Smithville to discuss what sort of future a possible community center has in Smithville.
“Smithville is geographically long so if we built a community center on the south end, it would be 15 miles from nearly half the population and close to others; the same if we build on the north. The center of town does not have any large open tracks of land so why not look at a multisite community center,” he said.
Shortly after Boley’s election in 2018, city leadership worked with the YMCA to determine feasibility of a community center in Smithville. While the YMCA did see potential, factors limited the scope of what could be done, he said.
As part of the city of Smithville’s Comprehensive Plan 2030, around 12% of those surveyed asked about community center classes as a facet of building out lifelong learning in Smithville. Another phrase mentioned included “exploring local private and nonprofit partners to help fund, develop and operate desired civic facilities such as a community center or a higher education campus.”
“Currently we aren’t at the right place in our bonding capacity,” Boley said. “We have a capacity of about $20 million and that probably isn’t enough to buy land and construct a building. However, I want to see if we can leverage the existing assets and distribute classes and offerings in a variety of places.”
Boley said he met with several property owners to look at building amenities, sharing existing spaces and renovating spaces to offer community center amenities all over Smithville.
“One of our churches in town has a sand volleyball court that has been neglected, but an Eagle Scout project or some scouts in general could update the space,” he said. “Churches are a great example of possible space. Churches are in operation on Sunday and perhaps Wednesday evening. There are significant spaces in several churches that could be turned into a cardio/weight room. It’s a lower cost alternative.”
Boley praised the senior center for expanding offerings and seeing more rentals with the new agreement that allows for the space to be rented more than one day a week as it was in the past.
“Our senior fitness classes are growing,” he said. “We are seeing growth in the Clay County 4-H in town. We are even planning a community room as part of the coming police station plan.”
The parks department is working on securing a location to offer e-sports year-round, an indoor walking track, indoor pickleball and both sand and indoor volleyball, Boley said.
“Now we are looking to see if there is a need or just the desires of a few,” he said. “It’s going to be critical to see if we get participation.”
There will also be community space in the Litton Center when the parks department starts sharing space in the building. Boley also praised the private/public partnership already in place that established a splash park and playground in Diamond Crest Park.
“This type of partnership can help us address these needs in the community,” he said. “It could be making an appeal to clubs to make donations for these projects, too. We are also hearing about the need for child care, which could be aided through a variety of partnerships.”
In May, the city will hold its annual board retreat and Boley said he will urge the board of aldermen to fund a few projects in 2024 to help move community center-like offerings forward and encourage the community to donate to this effort via the Legacy Fund at smithvilleparksrec.com/donate. He also wants community members to send emails to the aldermen about programs they’d like to see and sign up for classes that interest them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.