SMITHVILLE — In his mayoral message to residents in the city’s October newsletter, Smithville Mayor Damien Boley is encouraging resident participation in government through city boards and commissions.
“The city has several boards and commissions that have open spots that you could fill. Committees include the Economic Development Committee, Parks and Recreation Committee and Legacy Fund. While on a committee, you can help advise the Board of Aldermen on subjects pertaining to your committee, helping to improve the community you live in,” wrote the mayor.
Positions on a committee must be applied to through the city website on the Boards and Commissions page, smithvillemo.municipalcms.com/volunteerapplication.aspx. After review of applications, a nomination is made to the Board of Aldermen by the mayor and then voted on for approval. Most committees meet monthly, and members are provided an agenda and packet of information regarding the discussion for each meeting.
“If you are interested in contributing your help in some way, visit the Boards and Commissions page on the city website for more information and to see where you think you can serve best,” said Boley.
