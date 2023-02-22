Smithville public works director shares project progress

SMITHVILLE — Public Works Director Chuck Soules in Smithville offered an update on completed projects, works in progress and projects coming down the pipeline for this spring and summer.
At a recent work session of the board of aldermen, Soules presented updates about a dozen projects. He said the city’s sewer and water systems are being improved.
Aerobic digestor improvements, including the floating aerator, is under construction. The project bid was $491,900. The work is progressing, but not unlike other projects, the delivery of the driver for the floating aerator has been delayed, Soules explained. The purpose of aerobic sludge digestion is to stabilize raw sludge and produce biosolids for further treatment and disposal of waste. The original completion date was slated for December 2022, but the project completion date is now projected in April 2023.
“The project includes a sludge pump, catwalk, new electrical, variable speed pump, drivers, headworks and floating aerator,” he said.
The raw water pump station is expected to be complete this April. The pump station is complete, and the copper ion generator is on site, Soules said. The new valve vault needs to be completed. Once the valve vault is completed, the city will tie the new pump station into the 12-inch main to the water plant.
Soules said the Smith’s Fork lift station is complete and running, but the city is still waiting on a back-up generator.
Streetscape Phase III, with improvements on Bridge Street from Church Street to First Street, is expected to get underway this summer. The project includes new sidewalks on both sides of Bridge Street, curbs, storm sewers, overlay work, lighting installation, trees planting and a new railing on the bridge.
“The city received a grant from Mid-America Regional Council in an amount of $488,000 with a total project estimate of $960,000. The project will be bid by Missouri Department of Transportation in May with construction this summer,” Soules explained. The city will pay for the other half of the project.
Northland communities including Kearney, Liberty, Smithville and Gladstone are asking voters on the April ballot if they will approve adding an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales at dispensaries in the cities. We want to hear from you. Will you support the tax measure?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.