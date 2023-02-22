Smithville public works director shares project progress

Chuck Soules, the public works director for Smithville, shared this rendering of the improvements for Bridge Street.

 Submitted Image

SMITHVILLE — Public Works Director Chuck Soules in Smithville offered an update on completed projects, works in progress and projects coming down the pipeline for this spring and summer.

At a recent work session of the board of aldermen, Soules presented updates about a dozen projects. He said the city’s sewer and water systems are being improved.

