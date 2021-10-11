SMITHVILLE — Beginning Monday, Nov. 1, Smithville residents 65 years and older will be eligible to sign up for a 15% reduction in their residential trash and recycling portion of residential sanitation fees.
“In order to receive the discount, the utility bill must be in the name of the resident signing up. You must complete an agreement form and provide proof of age to Utility Billing to activate the discount,” states a city release.
The discount will be applied to the following billing cycle after the activation of the discount. For more details, contact Utility Billing at 532-3897.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.