SMITHVILLE — Aldermen in Smithville voted unanimously Monday, Aug. 28 to place a half-cent public safety sales tax on the Nov. 7 ballot.
Smithville City Administrator Cynthia Wagner explained the tax would generate about $700,000 in revenues annually for the city, if passed. Funds would be used to hire two police officers, implement an animal control program, help pay vehicle leasing costs for the police department fleet and for police equipment upgrades and replacements.
Aldermen waited to put the matter before voters until after the Missouri General Assembly passed and Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill that allows cities in Missouri the ability to put a public safety sales tax before voters.
“I would like to remind the board that we have been talking about this since May,” Wagner said during the special board meeting Monday. “With the passage of the state statute today, we have the ability to take this to the voters to be able to assess a public safety sales tax.”
Aldermen discussed the possible sales tax at their annual retreat in May and then reiterated the need for ballot language in June.
“We will also be putting information together to do an information campaign,” Wagner said. “... There will be a page on the website that will outline information about the tax as well as information going in the citizen newsletter distributed with utility bills in early October.”
Mayor Damien Boley said state legislation efforts to get to this point took at least five years.
“Former Rep. Ken Wilson and current Rep. Josh Hurlbert have both worked hard to get this to the finish line. A couple years ago it made it to the governor’s desk, but was vetoed. This didn’t come up overnight,” he said.
Alderman Dan Hartman said the matter is “wonderful thing to put forth to voters.”
“As I have mentioned in a work session before, a sales tax is not a burden of those who live in Smithville, it’s those who visit Smithville and utilize our services so that the sales tax is distributed better. I look forward to seeing what the voters have to say about it.”
Boley said around 70% of the city’s sales tax comes from those outside of Smithville.
“I would argue that many people in Smithville pay more sales tax to Kansas City and Liberty and other places, doing their shopping at Costco, Sam’s Club, then they do pay here in Smithville. Those boaters and those getting ice and beer are supporting these taxes,” he said.
Alderman Ronald Russell said he supports the police, but wonders if the timing is right and if the tax is needed.
“I’m just wondering if we couldn’t wait until a future date,” he said.
Alderman Melissa Wilson said, “It behooves us to act on this now rather than later.”
Boley said police need the money.
“We can’t pay for an animal control officer with hopes and wishes, we need revenues and this a way to do it,” he said.
During public comment, no one spoke in opposition to putting the tax before voters. Resident Deb Dotson did speak, offering her support.
“This is the fairest tax because everyone local, nonlocal or just passing through contributes to the community,” she said.
