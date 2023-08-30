election 2023

Be sure to visit mycouriertribune.com/news/election_news for all your local election news.

 Metro Creative

SMITHVILLE — Aldermen in Smithville voted unanimously Monday, Aug. 28 to place a half-cent public safety sales tax on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Smithville City Administrator Cynthia Wagner explained the tax would generate about $700,000 in revenues annually for the city, if passed. Funds would be used to hire two police officers, implement an animal control program, help pay vehicle leasing costs for the police department fleet and for police equipment upgrades and replacements.

Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at KHoux@cherryroad.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.