SMITHVILLE — With help from Mid-America Regional Council, Smithville will be hosting a household hazardous waste collection event Saturday, Sept. 11, at Smithville High School. For the event to be successful, at least 10 to 12 volunteers are needed, states a city release.
Volunteers must be 18 or older.
"The event will go on regardless of weather conditions (rain, heat, cold). The event runs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help with set-up before the event and breakdown afterward," states a release.
There are different job options for volunteers: signing in cars/trucks as the vehicles enter, traffic control, unloading cars/trucks and sorting unloaded items. Gloves, aprons and eye protection will be provided.
The city will provide a light breakfast, lunch and water for volunteers. If interested in volunteering, send your name and contact information, such as phone number and email address, to publicworks@smithvillemo.org.
For other details, call City Hall at 532-3897.
