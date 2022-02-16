LIBERTY — Dozens of hours have been given during Liberty City Council meetings under public comment from those for and against the removal of the Confederate soldier monument in Fairview cemetery.
Known as Block 174, the lot containing the monument has been the subject of petition drives as well. The first change.org petition was created to encourage removal. That petition had more than 2,900 signatures. A petition to save the monument logging 140 names.
At the Monday, Feb. 14 council meeting, Liberty Mayor Lyndell Brenton said due continuing efforts of the revestment legal process that is underway, no further future oral public comments would be taken.
“Any comments now will need to be submitted in writing,” he said. “Copies of those will be given to the council in their packets and submitted into record.”
Revestment of the land is the legal process of returning a territory or piece of land to control of an authority such as a city. The vote to seek revestment came in December 2020. Councilmen Greg Duncan, Kevin Graham, Harold Phillips, Mike Hagan and Gene Gentrup voted in favor. Councilmen Jeff Watt, Paul Jenness and former Councilman Rae Moore voted against.
City leaders opted to pursue revestment after research of available records, according to city leaders, did not clearly show a line of inherited ownership of the plot. The ownership has been a debated topic in recent months among city leaders and historical groups with some contending the land the statue sits on is a privately-owned cemetery plot while the overall cemetery is owned and operated by the city.
Groups such as Clay Countians For Inclusion want to see the statue and monument moved while the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Inc. and the Missouri Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans have asked for a permanent injunction and court order to stop the city.
The final four spoken comments submitted Monday were read into the record. Two of the comments came from David Langston and Gieselle Fest, who have spoken and submitted previous statements throughout the past two years.
Both believe Brenton has misled the community with his efforts, including inflating numbers on a petition.
Marlena Porter and Susan Wayne, who have submitted written comments before, want to see the legal effort stopped as well as understand how much has been expensed for these legal efforts.
“After this, there will be no further comments read aloud as this issue is under litigation,” Brenton said in the council meeting.
