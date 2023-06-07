TIF proposal in Smithville brings out support, opposition

SMITHVILLE — During the past couple of months, the 110 tax increment financing plan in Smithville has been met with mixed reactions from the city’s 12-member TIF Commission as well as the community.
The plan
The plan deals with the demolition of the old Spelman Hospital building, which sits at West Main and Mill streets and construction of 85 apartments and a first-floor anchor tenant, most likely a restaurant, on the site. The proposed complex would be four stories totaling about 57,650 rentable square-feet with 7,800 commercial/retail rentable square-feet on the first floor.
Local developer Eric Craig and his partners Drew Hood, Adam Tholen and Carols Lepe at Pulse Development Group presented the TIF plan request to the city’s TIF commission this spring. The proposal includes $1.3 million in tax abatements over the course of 23 years on the almost $16 million project. The TIF Commission voted 9 to 2 in favor of the proposal in April and the plan now heads for final approval to the Board of Aldermen.
Dissenting votes came from Smithville School Board Interim Superintendent Denise Harwood and school board member Scott Jacoby. School districts receive property tax funds as part of revenues to operate the school system and both are worried the apartments would generate families with children, but not tax dollars to support the schools who will educate them.
This is the second TIF plan seen in the city in recent years. The first came with the development of Smithville Marketplace in 2017.
Craig said he first wants to remove the condemned property of the former hospital, which has three trees growing from the collapsed roof.
“The challenge to drive by daily as well as work next to it is tough,” Craig said of hos real estate office located next door. “It’s an embarrassment. It’s the biggest eyesore in the community.”
A study of the property as part of the TIF proposal was completed in December and showed blight.
Craig believes revitalization with the planned apartments will attract teachers and other employees who don’t want to commit to a house payment, but want to live in the community they work in. The plan includes lofts, single- and multi-bedroom apartments.
“We are missing the big picture as we don’t have affordable housing,” Craig said. “I believe we will see more apartments and developments following this as they see the success in town. Many people can’t rent in Smithville. It’s got to start somewhere. You also have seniors downsizing.”
What locals are saying
One of the financial consultants for the developers, Dan Coleman, said studies indicate only 10% of new and multi-family properties have school-age children among tenants so the school district may not be as impacted as those officials think.
The district didn’t agree with these figures as did residents who spoke during public comments of two TIF commission meetings this spring. Weldon Wright said he sees this situation like the promise of casinos in the state where money that was supposed to go to the schools and went into the state’s general fund.
“I’m also concerned about taking public parking downtown,” he said, speaking against the plan.
Mike Garbus has lived in Smithville for 28 years and said downtown Smithville looks like the downtown he remembers in 1995.
“A bevy of businesses have come and gone,” he said. “Why hasn’t downtown flourished? A four-story apartment building will become the skyline and it’s going to make a pretty big impact. It will be additional traffic, hustle and bustle … . What will be the impact?”
Former school board member Scott Haggerty agreed that the blighted structure needs to be removed, but any development should stand on its own in terms of paying taxes.
“There is a role of the taxpayer, which I believe to help remove the blight and the role of the developer,” he said.
Kristine Bunch, who ran for the board of aldermen in April, along with Carol Dawkins and Ali and Jim McClain held protests in front of Smithville City Hall in May, encouraging community to sign petition letters to have the TIF proposal sent back to the TIF Commission. During one of the protests, Bunch said the community should help pay the tax dollars necessary to see the demolition, but not the 23-year tax abatements.
Ali, who plans to run for mayor next mayoral election cycle, said she believes Craig can build the project without tax abatements.
“I want to see people before the money,” she said. “We need our taxing jurisdictions taken care of and fully funded such as our fire district and schools.”
At the June 6 Board of Aldermen meeting, Bunch turned in 61 signed letters from those opposed to the proposed TIF.
In contrast, during a TIF commission meeting, Alicia Neth said she is in favor of the project, adding there needs to be common ground reached between the taxing jurisdictions and the developers.
Jennifer Pease also spoke in favor of the development, but not the TIF. She voiced concerns about an increase in students for the district, but supports the developer’s choice to buy the old hospital despite its many problems.
What’s next
While the initial proposal passed the TIF Commission, Smithville City Administrator Cynthia Wagner said aldermen have been in executive sessions, discussing negotiations relating to the proposal. Aldermen have not scheduled a public meeting date for consideration of a final plan. A development plan cannot begin without aldermanic approval.
