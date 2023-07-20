SMITHVILLE — During the Tuesday, July 18 Smithville Board of Aldermen work session, city finance director Stephen Larson, explained the need to increase utility rates as well as city fees.
Larson shared details about a utility rate study that took place in 2022. That rate study outlined projected rate adjustments over the next five years. As a result, staff proposes a 15% increase for water and wastewater.
Larson said capital projects are the primary driver of the proposed rate adjustments, but there are other needs that influence utility rates.
For personnel, the city wants to hire a wastewater treatment plant operator to help with the increased workload. This position is estimated to cost $62,000 annually in salary and benefits.
There are also several pieces of equipment that are needed, including a sewer jetter that will clean clogged sewer lines, perform preventative maintenance and clean up streets after water line breaks occur. Lab equipment is also needed, plus facility lighting replacement and a new HVAC system, staff said at the work session.
Larson said the average water usage per residence is around 4,360 gallons per month and average wastewater is around 3,760 gallons used per month per household.
The average monthly residential utility bill, which includes trash, wastewater and water, in November 2022 was $118.83 and the proposed increases, if passed by aldermen, will bring the bill to $134.63 this November.
Larson said Smithville will still be in the middle of the pack when it comes to comparing city rates. The board of aldermen will discuss the 2024 operating budget and five-year community improvement plan Aug. 15. There will be a public hearing on sewer rates Oct. 3. The expected adoption of the rates as well as the budget will be Oct. 17.
“I imagine that other cities that rely on Kansas City for various water and wastewater needs will see increases after Kansas City passed the bond issue for improvements to their system,” Mayor Damien Boley said.
Larson also shared details about proposed change in city fees staff would like to see enacted.
Staff seeks a $50 fee to be charged for the acquisition of a solicitor’s permit. Canvassers such as those fundraising for Smithville Warriors groups or Girl Scouts would be exempt.
The police department is also looking at fee changes. Police are proposing to add a two-year dog license and a three-year dog license to the existing one-year dog license offering for the ease of convenience to Smithville residents, Larson said.
“This means residents can opt in for a longer period in which the license is valid, rather than coming into City Hall annually for a dog license renewal. Multi-year dog licenses will only be issued to applicants who provide multi-year rabies vaccine documentation. Veterinarians can provide multi-year vaccinations which would be required to have the multi-year dog license,” he said.
Right now, fingerprinting services are $15, but there is no standardized procedure on how many fingerprinting cards/prints may be purchased for $15. Therefore, this proposed fee change sets up a process whereby fingerprinting services will cost $10 per card produced.
Aldermen are expected to discuss fee changes along with the budget in August.
