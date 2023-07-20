Smithville BOA meeting.jpg

Third Ward Alderman Leeah Shipley, Second Ward Alderman Melissa Wilson and Mayor Damien Boley are seen here during the Smithville Board of Aldermen work session Tuesday, July 18.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

SMITHVILLE — During the Tuesday, July 18 Smithville Board of Aldermen work session, city finance director Stephen Larson, explained the need to increase utility rates as well as city fees.

Larson shared details about a utility rate study that took place in 2022. That rate study outlined projected rate adjustments over the next five years. As a result, staff proposes a 15% increase for water and wastewater.

