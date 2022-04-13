SMITHVILLE — The city of Smithville seeks volunteers for various citizen commissions and committees.
Boards, commissions and committees in the city include planning and zoning, economic development, the legacy fund, parks and recreation and the tax increment financing commission.
According to City Clerk Linda Drummond, there are currently two openings on the Parks and Recreation Committee. In October, there will be seat opening on the Economic Development Committee.
A volunteer application and description of the various volunteer groups can be found at
{a href=”http://smithvillemissouri.municipalcms.com” target=”_blank”}smithvillemissouri.municipalcms.com.
All commission and committee members are appointed by the mayor with approval from the board of aldermen.
