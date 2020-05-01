Water main replacement begins next week

SMITHVILLE — City of Smithville workers will begin water main replacement Monday, May 4.
Work will be conducted on East Main Street from South Commercial Avenue to East Meadow Street, Liberty Road from East Main Street to East Bransfield Street, North Bridge Street from First Street to Second Street and 400 feet of Second Street east of Hilltop Street.
Work will include replacement of water main and reconnecting service lines.
Street lane closures will be necessary as work continues. Access to properties will be maintained. Residents will be contacted when their services will need to be reconnected minimizing time without water service, a press release states. Initial work will be surveying and street cutting.
This project is contracted to be complete within 165 days. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 532-3897.
