Clay County bicentennial celebration June 4

CLAY COUNTY — In honor of the county’s 200th birthday, Clay County officials will hold a family-friendly celebration starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, around the Administration Building on the downtown Liberty Square.

The event includes unveiling of a previously buried time capsule at 3 p.m.; and entertainment that includes games, building of a new time capsule, photo opportunities, a show from StoneLion Puppet Theatre, face painting, demonstrations; and frozen treats.

The event will also include special recognition of county businesses that have been in operation for at least 100 years. The list includes businesses such as Kearney Trust Company in Kearney, the Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs, Major Lumber in Smithville, Whiteside Jewelry in Liberty and the oldest business in Clay County at 176 years, the Courier-Tribune. In partnership with the county and its bicentennial, the Courier-Tribune will include special reporting on centennial businesses in a series to run in print and online at mycouriertribune.com starting in June.

In addition to the June 4 celebration, the Courier-Tribune and the county bicentennial commission are hosting a photo contest with the bicentennial mascot, Clay. The mascot is an illustration created by Presiding Clay County Commissioner Jerry Nolte and features a blue-eyed Clay holding a birthday cake.

To participate, snap a photo with Clay placards or selfie cards available at historic sites around the county and submit it via the online form at {a href=”http://mycouriertribune.com/contests” target=”_blank”}MyCourierTribune.com/contests. A QR code for entry is also available on the county website, selfie cards at host locations at attached to the online version of this article on the {a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/contests/bicentennial/#/rounds/1/gallery/” target=”_blank”}CT site. The contest runs through October. Multiple winners are chosen each month, and one grand prize winner will be chosen on Oct. 31.