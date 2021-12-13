Gov. Mike Parson appointed Janet L. Sutton to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Judge Sutton will succeed Thomas H. Newton, who retired in July 2021.

Sutton currently serves on the Seventh Circuit Court in Clay County as a circuit judge. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in communications studies from the University of Missouri – Kansas City and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Law.

Sutton previously served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Clay County and as an associate circuit court judge in the Seventh Circuit Court.