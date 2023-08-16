CLAY COUNTY — A jury in Clay County Circuit Court Tuesday, Aug. 15, found former Greenwood Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson, 53, guilty of felony domestic assault for abuse of his ex-wife in 2020.
“Because Mr. Hallgrimson was previously convicted in federal court of violating the civil rights of a defendant whom he had assaulted, this case will be subject to judge sentencing. The judge has set the case for a sentencing hearing on Oct. 20,” reads a statement from the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The previous conviction stems from a 2018 case involving Hallgrimson in his duties as police chief of the small Kansas City metro-area community of Greenwood. Hallgrimson was sentenced to probation in 2021 for beating a man in custody after the man tried to drown his own baby in 2018.
In that case, court records report a father walked into Greenwood Police headquarters and told officers he killed his child. He allegedly told investigators he drowned his infant daughter in a pond off Doc Henry Road because he wanted to “make things easier for his wife and because he was stressed by the holidays and by trying to provide his family.”
At the time of the incident, Hallgrimson was touted as a hero after he and another officer rushed to the scene and rescued the infant from the pond and preformed CPR before paramedics arrived. The child survived and federal court records indicate during the investigation, as the suspect was handcuffed and sitting in a chair, Hallgrimson threw him to the ground and punched him.
After the incident, Hallgrimson resigned from the small police force. Two change.org petitions were started after Hallgrimson was charged with felony assault in the case. The petitions sought the charge against him to be dropped and later his pardon.
In the Clay County assault case, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson, who tried the case, said Hallgrimson brutally assaulted his ex-wife, which led her to suffer “significant physical injury.”
“She was then subjected to emotional and psychological manipulation and control by her abuser. Despite this, she bravely spoke up and fought for the justice she deserves. She endured victim blaming and public maligning in the pursuit of truth. We hope today’s verdict can finally bring her peace and closure,” he said.
Thompson said if someone in Clay County is the victim of domestic abuse, his office will “do everything in it’s power to help them obtain justice.”
“This verdict sends a clear message that Clay County will hold the perpetrators of abuse accountable no matter who they are without fear or favor,” he said.
