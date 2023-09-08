CLAY COUNTY — A jury in Clay County Circuit Court found Keith C. Lattin, 58, of Buckner, guilty of felony child molestation following a trial this week.

Lattin was charged with second-degree child molestation in January of 2021 after a child, who was less than 12 years old at the time, came forward with family to report a crime that happened in a swimming pool at a Liberty residence in July of 2020.

