CLAY COUNTY — A jury in Clay County Circuit Court found Keith C. Lattin, 58, of Buckner, guilty of felony child molestation following a trial this week.
Lattin was charged with second-degree child molestation in January of 2021 after a child, who was less than 12 years old at the time, came forward with family to report a crime that happened in a swimming pool at a Liberty residence in July of 2020.
According to the probable cause statement, the child told investigators while Lattin was swimming in their pool, he inappropriately touched her.
According to court documents, Lattin denied the claims, pleaded not guilty and told investigators there were multiple people in the pool and there was a bunch of "pushing, shoving and diving for pool toys" going on.
“They were ‘just playing and roughing around,’” Lattin allegedly told investigators according to the probable cause statement.
“The victim in this case bravely came forward and has never wavered,” said Assistant Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas M. Romano, who helped try the case for the state. “Because of her courage, justice has now been served.”
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17. Lattin could get up to 15 years in prison based on the charge and related conviction.
“Crimes committed against children not only cause an immediate harm, but they rob the child of the innocence and youth that should be their right,” said Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson. “The emotional trauma the victim and her family have suffered as a result of this defendant’s actions is real and lasting. A Clay County jury has once again sent a strong message that any abuse of children in this county will not be tolerated. We hope this verdict will help the family to heal and find closure.”
