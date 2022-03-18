CLAY COUNTY — A Clay County man allegedly caught discussing plans online to sexually abuse a child pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing child pornography.

Joshua Evan Lilley, 30, who lives near Liberty in Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to one count of distributing child pornography and one count of receiving child pornography over the internet, states a release from the U.S. District Attorney for Missouri's Western District.

"An FBI employee from the Knoxville, Tennessee, division was acting in an undercover capacity on April 30, 2021, targeting individuals on a social media site (not identified) who were actively engaged in sharing, distributing and/or producing child pornography. The undercover FBI employee was in contact with a site user (not identified) who sent Lilley images and videos of child pornography, which that individual had produced," states the release.

Messages between Lilley and the user allegedly involved a conversation about a child victim, to whom the user had access and whom Lilly wanted to sexually abuse.

"Lilley sent the user images and videos of child sexual abuse; one involved bestiality. That individual was arrested and consented for an FBI covert employee to assume their online identity," states the release.

According to United States Attorney Teresa A. Moore's office, Lilley sent at least six videos of child sexual abuse to the FBI covert employee. Lilley also allegedly sent a link to approximately 184 videos of child sexual abuse that he collected.

"Lilley said he was involved with other groups on the social media site that shared child pornography. He asked to meet the FBI covert employee for dinner and a drink. Lilley said he wanted to meet in person before going any further in their plans," states the release. "When Lilley arrived for the meeting, the FBI covert employee sent him a message that he wasn’t going to be able to make it, and there was no meeting. A surveillance team followed Lilley as he returned home."

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Lilley’s residence on May 5, 2021, and seized his iPhone, iPad, laptop computer and a thumb drive, each of which contained child pornography, reports the Department of Justice. Investigators also seized five glass containers and eight bags that contained marijuana, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol with additional ammunition, a .22-caliber rifle and more than $12,00 in cash.

Under federal statutes, Lilley is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of 40 years in federal prison without parole.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison D. Dunning. It was investigated by the FBI and Kansas City police. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.