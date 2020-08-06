CLAY COUNTY — Due to a possible tabulation error, a recount of the primary races' unofficial results from the Tuesday, Aug. 4 election is underway.

According to Clay County Election Board Republican Director Patty Lamb, the recount should take about five to six hours.

"This is our verification process. These results, the ones we have now, are unofficial results and that is why we have a verification process and do a verification for each election. We have to make sure the numbers are accurate. They weren't when we started looking at our initial reports and starting doing our initial verification," Lamb said Thursday, Aug. 6.

The issue with votes, according to directors, is a possible programming error on the tabulators that affected some county races. The specific cause, Lamb said, is under review.

"Our vendor is still investigating the cause of the error. The election board along our vendor, Adkins Printing, will be conducting a recount," states a release on the election board website. "Adkins will be assisting in the verification process. All election results are unofficial until we have completed the verification process."

Democrat Election Board Director Tiffany Francis said when she and Lamb started the verification process, which takes place the day after the election, they noticed in some races candidates received zero votes.

"It seems, at first overview, to be affecting the Democratic candidates, especially for eastern and western commissioner and sheriff,” she said. Neither Democratic candidate for sheriff or eastern commissioner ran opposed so both still move on to the general election.

Both Democratic Western District Commissioner candidates Cathy Rinehart and Jon Carpenter are at the election board office watching the recount. According to the potentially flawed and unofficial results, Rinehart handedly beat Carpenter, taking 73% of 10,599 votes cast to Carpenter’s nearly 27%, or 2,859 recorded votes.

While the typical verification process after an election consists of a 5% recount, Francis said because of the error, “we are doing 100% of the precincts by machine and if we have to do a hand recount, we will do that, too."

"There are no problems with our ballots, the votes are all there. We are going to count everything to make sure there are no other irregularities," added Lamb. "We are going to run all of our absentees again to make sure it did not impact those. ... We are going to get it right."

Official results, Lamb said, are expected to be published on the election board website, claycoelections.com on Monday or Tuesday of next week. Results of the recount are also expected to be made available to the Courier-Tribune Thursday, and will be published as they become available at mycouriertribune.com and in the Courier-Tribune NOW app.