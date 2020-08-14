Kelsey Neth, the Clay County Public Health Center’s communications specialist, said the center’s board of health is not holding any meetings on Friday, Aug. 14, to discuss canceling fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite social media messages circulating stating the opposite.

"We have heard about concerns and Facebook pages sharing details of a message that a meeting would take place today," Neth said.

Neth said the center knows individual districts will make those decisions with guidelines provided by the Missouri State High School Activities Association. MSHSAA announced Thursday that they are offering alternative spring season options for sports.

“Any decision to offer a spring season is ultimately the responsibility of each individual local school district to make. We are recommending to Clay County school districts that they choose the MSHSAA spring season options for contact sports in supporting our goal of minimizing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. This thoughtful and responsible decision will give student athletes, spectators, parents and families the best chance to remain safe and enjoy a complete season,” according to the post on the public health center Facebook page released around 10 a.m. Friday.

MSHSAA is still planning on having a traditional fall season, but its alternate season option would allow fall sports to be played from March 12 to May 1 with spring sports having an alternate season from May 14 to July 10, if needed due to the pandemic.

The conversation discussing an alleged CCPHC meeting led to a petition being created on Change.org, started by Tanya Foster of Smithville. The Let Them Play in Clay County, MO petition has received more than 3,600 signatures with comments from parents lending their support to having a fall sports season.

“We are asking all of you to join us in making our voices known,” the statement reads. “We want a fall sports season. This is more than just about playing a sport.

“High school kids face bigger threats to their health than COVID-19. Substance abuse, mental health problems, stress and anxiety and gun violence, just to name a few. Sports provide student athletes with a real opportunity to escape from these problems.”

A protest is also being planned for Friday at the public health center in Liberty from those who support student-athletes playing this fall.

The Courier-Tribune has reached out to the Liberty, Kearney and Smithville school districts to ask if those districts have made a decision regarding the alternate fall seasons offered by MSHSAA.

Dallas Ackerman, Liberty Public Schools director of communications, said the district received a recommendation Friday, Aug. 14 from Clay County Public Health Center to choose MSHSAA’s alternate fall season, but no decisions have been made at this time.

Ackerman said LPS will continue conversations with MSHSAA, the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference and neighboring school districts with similar classifications to help determine “the best path moving forward.”

“Please know that we understand the importance of extracurricular activities for our learners and the negative consequences that postponing some of these activities might bring,” Ackerman said in an email. “We also must be committed to providing everyone with a safe and healthy environment for which to practice and compete in.”

Smithville School District Superintendent Todd Schuetz said the district is currently looking at all of the recent developments and considering its options. Liberty and Kearney have not responded at this time.

Kearney School District Communications Specialist Sonja Love said the district is reviewing the various options for fall activities at this time. Love said KSD will send a communication to families in the district if it determined that there is a need to modify the schedule of fall activities.

More details on this developing story will be published as they become available.